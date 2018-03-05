+ Post your Story

Ten moments when a woman wants to sleep with you
By Samuel Mitunda | Updated Mar 05, 2018 at 12:18 EAT
  • There are many instances when a woman wants to get intimate
  • Knowing and identifying them will help her partner to give her the best of his time

If a woman loves making use of her creativity often, like for instance in cooking, kneading, painting, musically, in art or writing, then during these occasions, she finds it favorable to have sex just to drive the satisfaction to her need-fulfillment. Next time you spot that, she is busy doing something creative she likes, it would be advantageous to skid into the kitchen when she is cooking, into her room when she is writing and interrupt her creativity with a stint of sex. She will find it very enjoyable.

During her 'dry spell'

If a lady has been single for quite some time, and given that she doesn’t find one night stands enjoyable, then there are high chances that she has been looking for the right man to meet her sexual needs and put to an end her dry spell. If you note this then you might be that lucky man.

Amid stress

If your woman has been stressed up lately, she would gladly appreciate if you helped her release her stress. It may be headache stress or just other types of stress. Sex is a natural stress reliever and she would require it then. So the next time she starts to tell you tired lines be sure to tell her.

After an argument

Although most women don’t find arguing romantic, after an argument they like to make up. There is nothing much better at this time than a great make-up sex. So the next time you argue, know that she would like you to come close to her, hold her, kiss her and make out.

Happy occasions

Although I have mentioned that women are turned on by anger and sadness, happiness is also another great turn on. During her joyous moments such as after graduation, after getting a new job or even after she realizes that she is pregnant, she becomes excited and eases up. Her great celebration would require great sex and she is normally set for it.

During her long-distance love

Partners who are in long-distance relations miss each other sexually. As much time elapses, they start to fantasize about each other sexually. So when a woman fantasizes much about her partner, the first moment they meet would be basically about wanting to sexually consume each other.

After a Sexy Movie

We are not talking about porn-related movies as most women do not enjoy many porn-related movies. However, they do find movies with steamy sex scenes highly enjoyable. So the next time you watch a movie together with characters like Antonio Banderas or Brad Pitt, she may have just prepared for a good sex and maybe just ready to accommodate you.

Party On

Women find dancing, some liquid courage enjoyable, and hence loosening up. These activities ease the level of inhibitions in them and they get ready for sex.

Her day 14

Normally, two weeks after her periods, a woman will start to feel horny naturally. During this time, she is ready for great sex.

Jealousy sting

Be assured that it is not the psychotic jealousy or harmful-level jealousy. However, that bit of insecurity flying in when she notices that her man is being hit on by another woman. She takes the responsibility of reminding her man why she is the one to satisfy him. So during this time, she is just ready for this sex.

