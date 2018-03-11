+ Post your Story

Intimacy research: How men with smaller manhoods give more pleasure
By Mirror news | Updated Mar 11, 2018 at 14:14 EAT
Man measuring size of manhood
SUMMARY
  • Most men are not amused by the sizes of their penises during sex
  • However, research shows that the size does not really matter

Penis size is the butt of many a joke, and, wrongly, nothing will elicit a titter more than the mention of a micropenis

With 0.6 per cent of the male population affected, they remain comparatively uncommon, but the physical and psychological repercussions can be serious and the cause of much anguish.

There's undeniably a stigma attached: "Size matters”, you're less of a man if you have one, your partner will get no enjoyment out of sex with you - the list goes on.

But having a micropenis isn't necessarily the dire news it's assumed to be - at least, according to sex therapist Elizabeth McGrath .

She helps them get the most out of their sex lives and will talk them through "clothed, non-genital touch" the Daily Dot reports.

"I really practice this work and I believe in it, primarily because sex is of our bodies," McGrath said. "When it comes to sex and relationships, I believe there's only so much talking can do.

"So much of what keeps people down, makes them feel awful, are these ideas about what good sex is, and it's a box, a very, very small box," McGrath adds.

"For somebody with a micropenis or their partner, not fitting in that box is very painful."

"There's humping, there's grinding, there's rubbing the penis on the labia or on the side, and then it expands into 'What kind of fun things can we do together?'" she explains.

"Look at it as an opportunity to find new things rather than focus on one way of doing it specifically."

McGrath also goes on to recommend oral sex becomes the "main event" and suggests that toys be used too.

"I think any augmenting toys can be fun. But more importantly, is it comfortable and does it feel good? Are you doing it because you enjoy it or is it because you feel like it makes you more normal?"

As for breaking the ice with a new partner and being honest about having a micropenis, McGrath says a man shouldn't stress about this, as it only reinforces the idea that it's something to be ashamed of.

