What to do if dissatisfied with 2023 Form One placement results

By Winfrey Owino | 3h ago

The Ministry of Education has advised parents and guardians who may be dissatisfied with Form One placements on the next action to take.

When releasing the Form One placement results in a statement on Monday, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said dissatisfied parties may approach desired schools.

“Parents are asked to take their learners to the schools they have been placed in. Those who may not be satisfied may approach desired schools for assistance,” Machogu’s statement reads in part.

The Ministry of Education has also directed that all Form One students should report to schools between February 6 and February 13. CS Machogu also reiterated that all Form One students' details should be captured on the National Education Management System (NEMIS) by March 2.

For further instructions on how to join the secondary schools the Ministry has advised candidates, parents, or guardians to get more information on the website www.education.go.ke

Parents can also access the 2023 Form One placement results by texting the candidate’s index number to 22263.

On the other hand, schools will access and download their selection lists by logging onto the NEMIS platform.

Assistance may be obtained by writing an email to [email protected].

Related Topics

Form One Placement Ezekiel Machogu 2023 Form One selection
.

.

