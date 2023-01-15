SECTIONS
UDA summons Kericho Assembly Speaker Patrick Mutai

By Gilbert Kimutai | 1h ago
Kericho County MCAs address the press in Nakuru City during a meeting held on January 8, 2023. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Kericho County Assembly Speaker Dr Patrick Mutai has been summoned to appear before United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Disciplinary Committee over the ongoing tussle for leadership positions at the Assembly.

The speaker has been accused of disregarding the party's direction on the composition of the assembly leadership.

UDA Disciplinary Committee, in a letter, has asked Dr Mutai to explain why he failed to guide the house.

“You failed to guide the house in giving effect to the party’s clear directions in the matter and as a result, there arose confusion, confrontation, violence and commotion,” read part of the letter seen by the Standard.

On Friday, chaos erupted at the Assembly after MCAs disagreed over the House leadership.

The UDA committee chaired by Charles Njenga now says the incident compromised the reputation of the party.

“As a member of the party, you are expected to conduct your affairs in a manner that promotes its image, interests and accords its values and principles, a duty which you failed to discharge in this instance,” further read the summons.

Dr Mutai had opted to adopt a list of House leadership as directed by the court, ignoring the direction by the UDA party Secretary General Veronica Maina.

In a memo, Ms Maina had endorsed a list of leaders picked during a meeting in Nakuru by 27 MCAs.

After the stormy session last Friday, the reinstated leaders turned the heat on Veronica Maina and Senate Majority leader accusing them of interfering with their affairs.

.

