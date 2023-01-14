Leadership Institute of Kenya founder Dr Gershon Mwiti found murdered at his home

An 81-year-old man was Saturday evening found murdered within his home in Thigiri, Nairobi.

The body of Dr. Gershon Mwiti, founder of the Leadership Institute of Kenya (LIKA) was found by his wife, who suspected something was amiss when she repeatedly called out for Mwiti but did not get a response.

Dr Gladys Mwiti (wife to the deceased) told police officers from the Gigiri Crime Division that her husband was in the garden with their gardener at the time of the suspected murder.

“At around 1.20 pm, the gardener called Mrs Mwiti and informed her that he should talk to her husband since they were not agreeing on something. At 1.46 pm, Mrs Mwiti decided to go to the garden and check why they had overstayed.”

“On reaching the garden, she saw her husband lying face down with blood oozing from the back of his head,” a police report said.

It then emerged that the gardener, a Mr Benard Komu, was unreachable after numerous calls to him by Mwiti's wife. His phone had been turned off.

The matter was reported at the Westlands Police Station by Mwiti’s son.

The body of the deceased, also an author, was taken to the Lee funeral home, pending a postmortem.