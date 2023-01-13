Ruto: Kenya Kwanza's development agenda is for all Kenyans

President William Ruto welcomed to Homa Bay County by a host of leaders from the Nyanza region. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured that no region in Kenya will be left out of development in spite of its political inclination.

Speaking during his two-day State visit to Nyanza, Ruto stated that his Government is ready to work with all leaders across the political divide, to ensure it achieves the development agenda promised during the campaigns.

Ruto who on Friday toured Homa Bay County where he was welcomed by a host of leaders from Luo Nyanza including the area Governor Gladys Wanga, kicked off various projects in the area including the setup of a Sh300m fish market.

“I want to state here that we are past the political period and it is time we focus on development for the benefit of the local mwananchi. I am ready to work will all elected leaders in this region whom I have met personally,” said Ruto.

At the same time, the Head of State presided over the launch of the first phase of the Affordable Housing project in Homa Bay saying that it will be of benefit to thousands of families in the area.

“The Kenya Kwanza leadership is putting up 5,000 units under the affordable housing project in Homa Bay. We are starting with 110 units and the project will benefit the town of Mbita, Sindo, Kendu Bay and Mbita,” Ruto added.

The President who was accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Cs's Eliud Owalo (ICT), Ezekiel Machogu (Education) and Interior PS Raymond Omollo expressed his gratitude following a warm welcome by the residents.