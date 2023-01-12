President Ruto to launch first phase of affordable housing plan on two-day visit to Nyanza

State House spokesperson Hussen Mohamed briefs journalists at Statehouse, Kisumu, on Thursday. [Michael Mute, Standard]

President William Ruto will launch the first phase of the Affordable Housing project in Homabay County during his two-day tour of Nyanza, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has said.

Addressing journalists from State House Lodge in Kisumu county on Thursday, Hussein said the project is expected to alleviate the housing deficit and boost the local economy.

Towns that will benefit from the project include; Oyugis, Kendu Bay and Mbita.

"The affordable housing project, which is a key plan of the government's agenda in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto, is not only about low cost and decent housing needs but also meant to create jobs for thousands of youth and stimulate the economy," said Mohammed.

Additionally, he noted that housing parts such as doors and hinges would be supplied by the local jua kali association. This, he said, will boost the local economy in the counties.

The government targets to build 200,000 housing units every year to bridge the housing deficit.

Already, the State House spokesperson says that 39 counties have identified land in which affordable houses will be constructed.

"All this is in line with the president's commitment to bridge the housing deficit which stands at two million units. The target is to do 200,000 units each year," he said.

In October last year, the President said affordable housing cannot be achieved by the government alone, noting that his administration will ensure private developers get a market for the constructed units when they partner with the State.