2022 Presidential debate to be held on July 26

By Betty Njeru | Jul 4th 2022

The 2017 Presidential debate at Catholic University. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The 2022 Presidential debate will be held on July 26 at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA), the debates secretariat has announced.

That of deputy presidents will take place on July 19 at the same venue, from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm, while debates for the Nairobi governorship bid will take place on July 11.

In a statement on Monday, July 4, the secretariat said the inclusion of the Nairobi governor debate was informed by an overwhelming interest from members of the public.

“This is in recognition of the central place held by devolution in our governance and the growing need to ensure greater accountability at the county level,” Clifford Machoka, the presidential debates secretariat head said.

The Nairobi governorship debate will have two tiers. The first will involve candidates whose popularity in opinion polls is below five per cent. This will take place from 6.00-7.30 pm while the second tier, with candidates above five percent in polls, will run from 8.00-9.30 pm.

The secretariat has put together a panel of editors comprising editors-in-chief and managing editors from key media houses in Kenya to lead content generation.

“Under the rules of the presidential debates, the moderators will select the questions to be asked, and shall not share the same with the candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or candidates,” the secretariat said.

The debate is organised by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), Media Owners Association (MOA), the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), and other stakeholders, including the church.

