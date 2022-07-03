Musalia Mudadavi defends their omission of graft in manifesto

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi. [Esther Jeruto, Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has said Kenya Kwanza is better placed to fight graft and run government compared to Azimio la Umoja -One Kenya.

Speaking in Mumias yesterday, the ANC party leader said the omission and avoidance of the word “corruption” during the Kenya Kwanza manifesto launch last week was not deliberate and did not mean they were pro-graft.

“We have given a statement on how the ports and port businesses in the country have been infiltrated by cartels. All that is talk about corruption. Stop saying that we did not talk about corruption during our manifesto launch,” he said.

He claimed the Azimio team, despite criticising Deputy President William Ruto, was not suited to fight graft or steer governance.

“It is laughable for President Uhuru Kenyatta to praise his Agriculture minister (Peter Munya) for containing the prices, yet for the first time in the country’s history the price of unga is higher than that of sugar,” he said, adding: “We will reverse that when William Ruto ascends to the presidency.”

Mr Mudavadi said Kenya Kwanza would send President Kenyatta and his preferred presidential candidate Raila Odinga home through the ballot since “their time is over.”

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale commended the ANC leader for shelving his presidential ambition to back Dr Ruto.

“Mudavadi stepped down for Ruto and I stepped down from vying for Kakamega governorship to allow Senator Cleophas Malala to go for the seat. That gives us an opportunity to fight for the nation from different positions,” Dr Khalwale said at Mumias Sports Complex during the launch of Mr Malala’s campaigns. Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei said the senator was a promising leader who, alongside Nairobi governor aspirant John Sakaja, were being intimidated by law suits.

“The cases against Malala and Sakaja are politically motivated and I can assure you as a lawyer that they will die a natural death,” she said.

Two Kakamega voters Fred Muka and Franklin Shilingi have petitioned the High Court to stop Mr Malala from vying as governor over questionable KCSE and degree certificates.

The High Court in Kakamega had stopped the gazettement of the senator to vie, but lifted the orders pending determination on whether his academic papers are genuine.

Justice Patrick Otieno said: “I’ll be hearing the case on July 11 as we allow Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya National Examinations Council, Commission for University Education and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to testify.”

Soy MP Caleb Kositany urged residents to rally behind Dr Ruto, saying if elected president, the former would honour the deal he signed with Mr Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.