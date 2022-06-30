Give us more time to resolve presidential election petitions- Judge Lenaola

Supreme Court Judge Justice Isaac Lenaola. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola wants more time to resolve presidential election petitions.

Lenaola in an interview with Spice FM on Thursday, June 30, said the stipulated 14 days (two weeks) are not enough and need to be reviewed to give judges quality time to analyze the cases.

“Give us sufficient time to determine this year’s petition because fourteen (14) days is ridiculous,” he said, adding, “The petition is filed in seven days. We hear the petition in seven days, and deliver judgement on the 14th day. We can’t do a scrutiny, or a recount.”

Judge Lenaola opined that the current number of judges at Supreme court lacks quorum to efficiently expedite the petitions.

“Right now we do not have quorum to sit as a court because we are seven. The Chief Justice and Justice Mohammed Ibrahim are engaged in interviews, one judge is out of the country on official duties…that leaves four judges, a number which does not meet quorum,” said Lenaola.

He did, however, reassure Kenyans that the Judiciary would oversee an independent, impartial, and fair election petition.

“We are now telling the public that Judiciary is now prepared and ready to oversee an independent and impartial election, and we shall rule on it without fear or favour. We are the first court of call, and we are the last court of call,” Lenaola said.

In 2017, the Supreme Court nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, ordering a new vote to be held within 60 days after finding that the election outcome had irregularities.

Justice Isaac Lenaola, one of the judges who supported nullification of the poll noted the court analysed the violation of the principles in the constitution and the election law that the petitioners were complaining of.