Prof Makau Mutua steps down as KHRC chairperson, replaced by Davinder Lamba

Azimio presidential spokesperson Makau Mutua speaks during a meeting at a Nairobi hotel on June 29,2022. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Prof Makau Mutua has stepped down as the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Chairperson to focus on his role as spokesperson of Raila Odinga’s campaign team.

Davinder Lamba has been appointed as the board’s interim chair, KHRC announced on Thursday.

According to a statement by the commission, Lamba is experienced and boasts an exemplary and distinguished record in the human rights and social justice movements.

"His quest for justice stretches back to the early post-independence years making him one of the longest serving and most indefatigable activists in Kenya and beyond," KHRC noted.

Lamba was the first Kenyan architecture student to pursue a master’s degree in environmental studies at the Toronto-based York University.

He has also served as the Executive Director of Mazingira Institute, one of the oldest civil society organizations (CSOs) established in 1978.

"During the pro-reforms struggles of the 1990s, Davinder was the Co-Convener of the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC).

According to the Human rights commission, Lamba also served as the leader of the Operation Firimbi, “an initiative focused on whistle blowing or exposing and confronting corruption and other governance excesses.”

His predecessor Mutua was appointed the spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat on March 1, 2022