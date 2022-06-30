SECTIONS
Since 1901
Since 1902

Prof Makau Mutua steps down as KHRC chairperson, replaced by Davinder Lamba

By Stephanie Wangari | Jun 30th 2022
Azimio presidential spokesperson Makau Mutua speaks during a meeting at a Nairobi hotel on June 29,2022. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

Prof Makau Mutua has stepped down as the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Chairperson to focus on his role as spokesperson of Raila Odinga’s campaign team. 

Davinder Lamba has been appointed as the board’s interim chair, KHRC announced on Thursday. 

According to a statement by the commission, Lamba is experienced and boasts an exemplary and distinguished record in the human rights and social justice movements.

"His quest for justice stretches back to the early post-independence years making him one of the longest serving and most indefatigable activists in Kenya and beyond," KHRC noted.

Lamba was the first Kenyan architecture student to pursue a master’s degree in environmental studies at the Toronto-based York University.

He has also served as the Executive Director of Mazingira Institute, one of the oldest civil society organizations (CSOs) established in 1978. 

"During the pro-reforms struggles of the 1990s, Davinder was the Co-Convener of the National Convention Executive Council (NCEC). 

According to the Human rights commission, Lamba also served as the leader of the Operation Firimbi, “an initiative focused on whistle blowing or exposing and confronting corruption and other governance excesses.” 

His predecessor Mutua was appointed the spokesperson of the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat on March 1, 2022

Related Topics

Prof Makau Mutua Davinder Lamba Kenya Human Rights Commission
.

Latest Stories

Prof Makau Mutua steps down as KHRC chairperson
Prof Makau Mutua steps down as KHRC chairperson
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hour ago
Premium Ruto and Raila disagree over IEBC method to identify voters
National
By Brian Otieno
1 hour ago
Kenyan extradited to UK to face sexual molestation charges
National
By Stephanie Wangari
1 hour ago
Kenya calls for speedy probe into migrants' killings
National
By Fred Kagonye
2 hours ago
Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead
National
By David Njaaga
5 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

Ruto and Raila disagree over IEBC method to identify voters
By Brian Otieno 3 1 hour ago
Premium Ruto and Raila disagree over IEBC method to identify voters
Kenyan extradited to UK to face sexual molestation charges
By Stephanie Wangari 3 1 hour ago
Kenyan extradited to UK to face sexual molestation charges
Kenya calls for speedy probe into migrants' killings
By Fred Kagonye 3 2 hours ago
Kenya calls for speedy probe into migrants' killings
Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead
By David Njaaga 3 5 hours ago
Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel