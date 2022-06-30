SECTIONS
Kenyan extradited to UK to face sexual molestation charges

By Stephanie Wangari | Jun 30th 2022
 A file photo of  Anthony Kamau alias Kinuthe [Twitter, DCI]

A Kenyan has been extradited to the United Kingdom (UK) to face charges of sexual harassment and molestation of minors.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Anthony Kamau alias Kinuthe has been on the run after jumping bail in the UK. 

Kamau, who has been on the run for two years, is wanted at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"He is reported to have sexually assaulted underage girls within an 11-year period from 2005.” 

He was also charged with four counts of engaging in a non-penetrative sexual activity with one girl and another count of inciting an underage girl to perform a sexual act," investigators said on Thursday. 

Kamau was arrested on June 17 by officers based at the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU) and presented in court.

