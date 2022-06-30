SECTIONS
Mwende Gatabaki wants security for governor candidates

By Fidelis Kabunyi | Jun 30th 2022
Kiambu governor candidate Mwende Gatabaki. [Pius Cheruiyot, Standard]

Kiambu governor candidate Mwende Gatabaki has asked the government to provide security to all the nine female governor candidates as campaigns enter the homestretch.

Ms Gatabaki said that women candidates have been facing many challenges, especially during rallies.

“Female candidates who have made it beyond party and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clearance should be supported and provided with security. Some of us are facing security challenges while on the campaign trail, especially from hired goons and crowds,” she told The Standard.

Gatabaki reminded Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i about a pledge he made while on a tour of Kiambu that women aspirants would be accorded security during elections.

“Matiang’i had promised sometimes back that women candidates would be provided with security. When we started the campaigns we were 26 women governor aspirants but now we are nine and we are urging the government to provide us with security to be able to mount our campaigns without fear and intimidation,” she said.

Gatabaki is vying on a Safina party ticket.

She will be battling it out with former Governor William Kabogo, Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Thika Town MP Wainaina wa Jungle, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Governor James Nyoro.

She said Kabogo, Wamatangi and Nyoro cannot be the change Kiambu residents deserve.

The IT guru urged Azimio presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and his Kenya Kwanza counterpart William Ruto to throw their weight behind the nine female governor candidates.

She castigated cartels that she said almost grounded services at the Kiambu county government after the 2017 elections, urging residents to vote for leaders with integrity.

She lauded CS Matiangi’s appeal to Kenyans to reject candidates with questionable history at the ballot. 

