×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mariam Sharlet Akinyi: Sonko’s aide who wants to be Msambweni MP

By Solomon Koko | September 25th 2020 at 11:07:01 GMT +0300

Mariam Sharlet Akinyi, the aspirant for Msambweni constituency, at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi on September 23, 2020. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Sharlet Mariam, a 29-year-old woman from Ukunda in Kwale County, is a little known female activist based in Msambweni where she runs a charity organisation.

Sharlet who previously worked as Head of Protocol at Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s office, has now declared her bid for the Msambweni parliamentary seat which fell vacant after the death of area MP Suleiman Dori of ODM on March 9.

The youthful woman activist will however face an uphill task in her quest to represent the people of Msambweni Constituency considering the number of political heavyweights who have already declared support for preferred candidates.

Sharlet who enjoys the support of Sonko is planning to vie the seat on an ODM ticket, but she’s facing stiff competition from other party members in ODM.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

ODM nominated Senator Agnes Zani is said to be fronting her brother Nicholas Zani, a move which has angered locals since Dr. Zani has been nominated to parliament by ODM twice.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has also joined the Msambweni Constituency wars after he declared support for his Finance CEC Bakari Sebe who is also eyeing the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket — although he has been criticized for starting early campaigns for the seat despite having not resigned as Kwale County Finance boss.

Msambweni MP aspirant Sharlet Mariam, Governor Mike Sonko and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoki in Nairobi.

Sebe’s critics allege that he’s using public resources in the early campaigns. Mvurya has reportedly approached Deputy President William Ruto to endorse Sebe to carry the Jubilee party ticket during the by-election.

Another aspirant is former Gombato MCA Omar Boga who served in the Kwale Assembly for ten years. Boga has been defeated twice by the late Dori in his attempts to be Msambweni MP. Boga is reportedly enjoying the support of former Kwale Woman Representative Zainab Chidzuga.

Others who have also declared interest in the seat include Coast Development Authority Director Mshenga Ruga, Charles Bilali, a member of the Estates Agents Registration Board, former Kinondo MCA Juma Moane, and Msambweni KNUT Secretary Bashiri Kilalo. 

Gombato, Bongwe and Ukunda Wards have the highest number of voters in Msambweni standing at 17,589 and 21,577 respectively, followed by Kinondo (11,050) and Ramisi Ward (9,760) voters. The indigenous voters are about 20 percent of the total voters; meaning that the majority of voters are “Watu wa Bara”.

As it stands, Sharlet remains a threat and Kwale leaders are trying their best to front a stronger candidate to face her in the ODM nominations. Mariam is a communication and governance expert with rich knowledge in organizational skills.

She previously worked at the National Construction Authority as Corporate Communication Officer. 

IEBC has already postponed plans for a by-election in Msambweni due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics
Sharlet Mariam Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya Deputy President William Ruto Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence
Next article
Covid-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales
Covid-19 smartphone app finally launches in England and Wales

LATEST STORIES

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat
From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat

From Sonko’s aide to eyeing Msambweni MP seat
Solomon Koko 1 hour ago
Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?
Kirsten Kanja 12 hours ago
Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules
Kamau Muthoni 12 hours ago
No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs

No circumcision this year after elders read internal organs
Stephen Rutto 12 hours ago

Read More

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

The Standard Insider

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Bushy is the new cool, but will Uhuru shave Covid grooming?

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

The Standard Insider

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Living in a man’s house is not proof of marriage, court rules

Afros are a big deal

The Standard Insider

Afros are a big deal

Afros are a big deal

Call for Vanessa: The curse of a socialite

The Standard Insider

Call for Vanessa: The curse of a socialite

Call for Vanessa: The curse of a socialite

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.