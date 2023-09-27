The Standard

History as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania win bid to jointly host 2027 AFCON

Sports
 By Fred Kagonye | Sep 27, 2023
[Courtesy]

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania have won a joint bid to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Senegal, the more preferred country, and Botswana had also presented their bids but lost to the East African Nations.

The games will be played between the three countries. The organizing committee will be responsible for deciding which games will be played in which country given their respective infrastructure and accommodation.

Morocco has won the bid to host the 2025 AFCON games, which will take place between June and July of that year.

The country got all 22 votes and was up against Zambia, Botswana, and a joint Nigeria-Benin bid, after after Algeria withdrew her candidature less than 24 hours before the voting.

During the voting ceremony, the three countries also withdrew their bids in support of Morocco.

The country is getting ready to present a joint bid with Spain and Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

Related Topics
Previous article
Malala's sustained attacks on Mudavadi and Wetangula cause jitters
Next article
Nigeria tops African countries in cocaine smuggling-Report
.

Similar Articles

By Mark Oloo 1 month ago
Opinion
New posturing against governors won't work
By Washington Onyango 2 months ago
Football
Why Harambee Stars need to dig deep to qualify for 2026 World Cup
By Washington Onyango 2 months ago
Football
Harambee Stars land Ivory Coast in tough World qualifiers pool
.

Latest Stories

History as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania win bid to host 2027 AFCON
Sports
By Fred Kagonye
35 mins ago
Who will blink first at Sunday's Eldoret City Marathon?
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
6 hrs ago
FKF-PL: Kakamega Homeboyz and KCB seek redemption in rescheduled match
Football
By Washington Onyango
7 hrs ago
Kipyegon and Cheruiyot to battle Ethiopians in Riga
Athletics
By Jonathan Komen and World Athletics
7 hrs ago
Harambee Starlets to play Botswana after chasing Cameroon out of town
Football
By Washington Onyango
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Fred Kagonye 35 mins ago
Sports
History as Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania win bid to host 2027 AFCON
By Stephen Rutto 6 hrs ago
Athletics
Who will blink first at Sunday's Eldoret City Marathon?
By Washington Onyango 7 hrs ago
Football
FKF-PL: Kakamega Homeboyz and KCB seek redemption in rescheduled match
By Jonathan Komen and World Athletics 7 hrs ago
Athletics
Kipyegon and Cheruiyot to battle Ethiopians in Riga

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
Logo
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.