The Standard

Ogier wins 2023 Safari Rally as Toyota makes a 1-2-3-4 finish

Motorsport
 By Ochieng Oyugi and Ben Ahenda | Jun 25, 2023
Sebastien 0gier from France and his navigator Vincent Landais celebrate after winning this year's WRC Safari Rally Kenya, Sunday, in Naivasha. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier is the winner of this year's World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

The Toyota Gazoo speedster clocked 3:30:42.5 to emerge champion of the gruelling 1191.06km seventh leg, beating teammate and world champion Kalle Rovanpera by 6.7 seconds, as the race came to an end yesterday, in Naivasha.

Toyota also bagged third and fourth places, which went to Elfyn Evans (3:33:41.0) and Takamoto Katsuta (3:34:06.3), making a three-peat feat in the Kenyan leg.

Sebastien Ogier during this year's rally that ended on Sunday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

This is the second victory for the daredevil Ogier in the Safari, having won the 2021 edition when the global showpiece returned to the country after a 19-year hiatus.

"It's quite unbelievable, we are happy with the victory," Ogier said at the Wolf Power Stage in Hells Gate, where he was boisterously received by jovial Masai dancers to celebrate his victory.

The Frenchman and his navigator Vincent Landais were awarded their trophies by President William Ruto who graced the closing ceremony in Naivasha.

Toyota first achieved the 1-2-3-4 finish dream in the 1993 Safari Rally edition which was won by Juha Kankkunen.

President William Ruto awards WRC Safari Rally winner Sebastien Ogier and his navigator Vincent Landais  in Naivasha. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Last year, the Japenese manufacturer repeated the results through Takamoto, Evans, Ogier and last year's Safari Rally champion Rovanpera.

Four-time world champion Kankkunen was present in Naivasha to watch Toyota make a similar history.

"I was quite sure about that. I knew top three podium positions were ours to lose," Kankkunen told Standard Sports.

"Sweeping the stage is such a very nice feeling, it's the best result a manufacturer can ever get from their enthusiastic drivers. It only means that the cars, the teams and the personnel involved are very reliable, they all have to be in sync for that to happen."

Former world champion Ott Tanak of M-Sport Ford Puma was the first to take over the leaderboard in the Safari Rally after winning the opening Kasarani Super Special Stage on Thursday, but the tables turned the following day when Ogier took control of the charts to bag overall victory in the remaining 18 stages which saw his ultimate crowning.

Sebastien Ogier celebrates victory of the WRC Safari Rally kenya 2023 at the Wolf Power stage on June 25, 2023. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Kenya's Carl Tundo was the best placed local driver after finishing 12th in 4:11:38.6.

The rally was not a bed of roses as Hyundai duo of Thierry Neuville and Esapekka Lappi, who were forced to retire after their machines were badly beaten by the rocky Sleeping Warrior and the fesh fesh filled Kedong stages.

The Hyundai duo returned to the championship under heavy penalties which saw Neuville finish a distant eighth in 3:55:29.5 as Lappi ( 4:12:57.4) ended the contest 13th, just below Tundo.

Greece driver George Vassilakis (Ford Fiesta) was forced out of the championship following a road accident on Saturday along the Naivasha-Nakuru Highway while driving back to the service park. He was evacuated and is in stable condition.

Related Topics
Previous article
Africa must step up investment in energy to power real growth
Next article
Mind shift needed in the way we handle plastic waste
.

Similar Articles

By Washington Onyango 4 months ago
Sports
KCB seek redemption against Mean Machine in Kenya Cup
By Washington Onyango 4 months ago
Sports
KCB seek to maintain perfect start to the year against AFC Leopards
By Washington Onyango 4 months ago
Sports
Why Kabras Sugar is the team to beat in the Kenya Cup
.

Latest Stories

Gor Mahia win record 20th FKF Premier League title
Football
By Washington Onyango
52 mins ago
Ogier wins 2023 Safari Rally as Toyota makes a 1-2-3-4 finish
Motorsport
By Ochieng Oyugi and Ben Ahenda
52 mins ago
Ogier maintains lead as Toyota dominates third day action in 'Vasha'
Motorsport
By Ochieng Oyugi
7 hrs ago
Usenge shock St Mary's Yala to be crowned Siaya County football champions
Unique Sports
By Washington Onyango
8 hrs ago
Onjiko on fire as Lukos Energy Basketball League roars to life in Kisumu
Basketball
By Washington Onyango
8 hrs ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Washington Onyango 52 mins ago
Football
Gor Mahia win record 20th FKF Premier League title
By Ochieng Oyugi and Ben Ahenda 52 mins ago
Motorsport
Ogier wins 2023 Safari Rally as Toyota makes a 1-2-3-4 finish
By Ochieng Oyugi 7 hrs ago
Motorsport
Ogier maintains lead as Toyota dominates third day action in 'Vasha'
By Washington Onyango 8 hrs ago
Unique Sports
Usenge shock St Mary's Yala to be crowned Siaya County football champions

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
Logo
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.