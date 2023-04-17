Kenya's Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri win Boston Marathon

Kenya's Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri. [Courtesy]

Kenya's Evans Chebet has won second straight Boston Marathon in an unofficial time of 2:05:54.

Chebet defended his 2022 title but beat his previous 2:06:51 finish.

He becomes the first back-to-back winner in Boston in 15 years.

On the other hand, Eliud Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, finished sixth.

The 38-year-old has won two Olympic gold medals and four of the six major marathons; Boston is the only one he has competed in and failed to win.

Kipchoge was hoping to add a Boston Marathon victory to his unprecedented running resume.