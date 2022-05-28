× Sports Football Rugby Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Boxing Golf Hockey Tennis Gossip & Rumours Basketball Athletics Premier League Eliud Kipchoge Women in Sports Unique Sports Motorsport Sports Health Videos Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD SPORTS
Home
Football
Rugby
Olympics
Volleyball and Handball
Cricket
Boxing
Golf
Hockey
Tennis
Gossip & Rumours
Basketball
Athletics
Premier League
Eliud Kipchoge
Women in Sports
Unique Sports
Motorsport
Sports Health
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
SPORTS

Roman Abramovich's Goodbye Message to Chelsea fans, players

SPORTS By Chelsea Football Club | May 28th 2022 | 2 min read
Roman Abramovich served as Chelsea FC’s owner between 2003 and 2022. [File, Standard]

“It has been nearly three months since I announced my intention to sell Chelsea FC. During this time, the team have worked hard to find the right custodian for Chelsea FC that would be best positioned to successfully lead the Club into its next chapter.

“The ownership of this Club comes with great responsibility. Since I came to Chelsea nearly twenty years ago, I have witnessed first-hand what this Club can achieve. My goal has been to ensure that the next owner has a mindset that will enable success for the Men’s and Women’s team, as well as the will and drive to continue developing other key aspects of the Club, such as the Academy and the vital work of Chelsea Foundation.

“I am pleased this search has now come to a successful conclusion. As I hand over Chelsea to its new custodians, I would like to wish them the best of success, both on and off the pitch.

“It has been an honour of a lifetime to be a part of this Club – I would like to thank all the Club’s past and current players, staff, and of course fans for these incredible years.

“I am proud that as a result of our joint successes, millions of people will now benefit from the new charitable foundation which is being established. This is the legacy which we have created together.

READ MORE

“Thank you.”

Roman.

Share this story
Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, says Klopp
 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dedicated Saturday's (May 28) Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris to the people of Ukraine

MOST READ

Divock Origi receives guard of honour in emotional Liverpool farewell
Divock Origi receives guard of honour in emotional Liverpool farewell

FOOTBALL

By Odero Charles

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Abramovich's Goodbye Message to Chelsea fans, players

By Chelsea Football Club | 55 minutes ago

Abramovich's Goodbye Message to Chelsea fans, players
Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, says Klopp

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Liverpool to play for Ukraine people in Champions League final, says Klopp
Patel eyeing fourth KNRC win in Eldoret

By Ernest Ndunda | 4 hours ago

Patel eyeing fourth KNRC win in Eldoret
Departing Cavani wanted more goals with United fans in the stands

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Departing Cavani wanted more goals with United fans in the stands
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC