SPORTS

Kiprop, Barsosio shine at the first edition of the Nairobi City Marathon

SPORTS By Winfrey Owino | May 8th 2022 | 3 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sports CS Amina Mohammed and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta pose for a picture with the winners of the First Edition of the Nairobi City Marathon. [Denish Ochieng’, Standard]

Brimin Kiprop, the winner of the men’s category at the Nairobi City Marathon says he won the race despite falling at the start of the race.

Kiprop and Agnes Barsosio were named winners of the male and female categories during the inaugural edition of the event dubbed ‘Uhuru Classic’.

The race which took place on Sunday, May 8 started at Capital Centre on Mombasa Road and ended at the Nyayo National Stadium.

He won the men’s category after clocking 2:08:56, followed closely by Richard Rop at 2:09:17 as Daniel Yator closed the podium of the three best in 2:10:15.

READ MORE

“I had a lot of challenges during this race. I fell at the beginning of the race on the first kilometre and I am happy to be the debutant winner of this race,” Misoi told Citizen TV shortly after finishing the race.

He disclosed that he had taken part in other local races before. Kipkorir is not new in the streets of Nairobi having won double titles at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in 2017 and 2020.

 “I took part in the Eldoret Marathon but had so many challenges. I ended up dropping out at 40km. Before that, I competed during the Standard Marathon as well but I was eighth,” Misoi added.

In the women's race, Agnes Barsosio cut a dominant figure to win the race in 2:24:45 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir who clocked 2:29:04 to finish second.

“I would like to tell upcoming athletes to take time before going for long-distance races and familiarise themselves with the craft. I started running at 800m, then moved to 5000m then half-marathons before I started competing in marathons,” Barsosio.

Sharon Jemutai, who just resumed racing after her maternity break came in third after clocking 2:29:37.

“This is my first competition since I came from maternity leave. The first was the Lagos marathon. My twins are now one year and two months. Although my body has not fully adjusted, I am optimistic,” Jemutai told the media after completing the race.

First lady Margaret Kenyatta was present at the event and even took part in the 5km race.

The first edition of the competition attracted over 50 participants in all categories.

The race had competitors in the 5km, 10km, 21km (half marathon) and 42km (marathon) and attracted a registration fee of Sh 500, Sh1000, Sh 1, 200 and Sh 1, 500.

In the men's half marathon, Vincent Ng’etich won after clocking 1:00:44 while Charles Mneria and Geoffrey Kipyego were held in a tight battle for a second-place finish in a photo-finish contest in the men's 21km race at the inaugural edition of Nairobi City Marathon.

In the women's category of the half-marathon, Irene Kimais emerged victorious in 1:09:15 as Sophy Jepchirchir clocked 1:10:00 to finish second while Emily Chebet was third in 1:10:21.

The winners of the men's and women's full marathon took home 60,000 USD, making the race the highest paying athletics competition in Africa.

The event dubbed "Uhuru Classic" was graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed. 

"I want to congratulate the winners and everyone who participated in this event. You have always showcased our country globally and we are proud of you. We are now hoping that as a country that we will get the hosting rights for the 2025 World Athletics Championships," said Kenyatta. 

 

