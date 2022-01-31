Christian Erisken makes a return to football, joins Brentford
SPORTS By Reuters | January 31st 2022
Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with former side Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.
? Welcome to Brentford, @ChrisEriksen8 ????#BrentfordFC ???? #EriksenJoins pic.twitter.com/O8h5WbdUZ2— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 31, 2022
Share this story
Kiunjuri lifts Chairman’s Cup at Limuru Golf ClubHome player Njeri Kiunjuri carded 40 stableford points to lift the C.N Wangari Chairman’s Prize main tournament at par 72 Limuru Country Club, over th
I will bounce back, says Okutoyi?Angie says she is set for a big comeback after having so much fun at the Australian Open.
MOST READ
Three-time world 1,500m champion Asbel Kiprop upbeat as four-year ban ends
ATHLETICS