SPORTS

Christian Erisken makes a return to football, joins Brentford

SPORTS By Reuters | January 31st 2022
Euro 2020 - Group B - Denmark v Finland - Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 12, 2021 Denmark's Christian Eriksen [Reuters, Hannah Mckay]

Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen as a free agent, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark's opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with former side Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness. 

