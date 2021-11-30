× Sports Football Rugby Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Boxing Golf Hockey Tennis Gossip & Rumours World Cup 2018 Basketball Athletics Sports Premier League Eliud Kipchoge Women in Sports Unique Sports Opinion Motorsport Videos Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
SPORTS

Lionel Messi beats Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho to win seventh Ballon D’or

SPORTS By Robert Abong'o | November 30th 2021
The Ballon d'Or Awards - Theatre du Chatelet, Paris, France - November 29, 2021, Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi holds his Seventh Ballon d'Or award. [Reuters]

Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi has been crowned the 2021 Men’s Ballon d’Or winner in a grand ceremony held at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, France.

The Argentinian, who led his national team to the Copa America trophy earlier in the year saw off competition from second-placed Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich) and Jorginho (Italy and Chelsea).

"I'm really proud to win the France Football Ballon d'Or once again. It's incredible to win it for the seventh time. I would like to thank my family, my friends and all the people who follow me and always support me because without them I couldn't have done it,” an elated Messi said.

Messi acknowledged Lewandowski should have won the award last year, before the Cocid-19 pandemic disrupted the season midway in 2020, leaving no award given that year.

The 34-year-old saw his long wait for an international trophy end as Argentina beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in Copa America final with Argentina as they beat hosts Brazil in final.

READ MORE

 Messi scores maiden Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG stretch lead

 World Cup qualifier: Early Di Maria goal gives Argentina 1-0 win at Uruguay

 Messi talks about possible return to FC Barcelona

 PSG's Messi to miss match against Leipzig, Mbappe included in squad

 Messi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

He was named Player of the Tournament and took home the competition’s golden boot after scoring four goals and registering five assists.

Apart from finishing as La Liga's top scorer in season 2020/21 (30), Messi also led Barcelona to a Copa Del Rey trophy, beating Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the final.

He also won the award 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

In the women’s category, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner, after a spectacular season that saw the club win a treble - Liga de Fútbol Femenino, the Champions League and the Spanish Cup.

The 27-year-old scored 37 goals and made 27 assists.

Other awards:

Young Barcelona star Pedri took home the Kopa Trophy after being named the Best Under-21 player of the Year. The young Spaniard has featured immensely for his club and national side, including at the recently concluded Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Poland star Lewandowski was pleased to win the new award - Best Striker of the Year – after scoring 38 goals in 30 Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich, and totalling 53 this calendar year, more than any other player in Europe.

PSG’s young Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the ‘Yashin Trophy’ – Best Goalkeeper of the year, after standing in post for Euro 2020 winner Italy.

In another new award, Chelsea was named Club of the Year, after a stellar Champions League and Super Cup campaign under Thomas Tuchel. 

How Ballon d’Or was decided:

France Football editors (organisers of the event) compiled a 30-man shortlist, which is presented to a selection of international journalists from each nation. National team coaches and captains also get to decide on who carries the prize.

They then chose their top five players from the list and order them from first to fifth based on the overall view of the player’s career, collective (team) performances, Individual perfomances and the player’s class during the year. 

The winning player (from the selection) gets six points, with the second 4 points and third with one.

The total points collected from every coach, captain and journalist are added together to decide the winner, second and third.

.....

