× Sports Football Rugby Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Boxing Golf Hockey Tennis Gossip & Rumours World Cup 2018 Basketball Athletics Sports Premier League Eliud Kipchoge Women in Sports Unique Sports Opinion Motorsport Videos Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD SPORTS
Home
Football
Athletics
Motorsport
Rugby
Boxing
Basketball
Golf
Tennis
Football
Rugby
Olympics
Volleyball and Handball
Cricket
Boxing
Golf
Hockey
Tennis
Gossip & Rumours
World Cup 2018
Basketball
Athletics
Sports
Premier League
Eliud Kipchoge
Women in Sports
Unique Sports
Opinion
Motorsport
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
SPORTS

Manchester United confirm Ralf Rangnick appointment

SPORTS By Robert Abong'o | November 29th 2021

Ralf Rangnick is the new Manchester United manager [Courtesy]

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim team manager until the end of the season. 

The 49-year-old will also continue on a consultancy role for a further two years.

The experienced tactician has now left his role as Head of Sports and Development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow. 

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching,” said John Murtough, Manchester United football director. 

READ MORE

 Beyond pressing: What Ralf Rangnick brings to Manchester United

 Ralf Rangnick set to be named Manchester United interim manager - reports

 Ronaldo, Sancho put Man Utd in Champions League last 16 following their victory at Villarreal

 Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

 United caretaker Carrick provides team news update ahead of Champions League game at Villarreal

Rangnick expressed delight in joining Man United, saying he aims at restoring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfill their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team,” said Rangnick. 

Rangnick history:

He managed German side Ulm to the Bundesliga in 1999 – a first for the club in history.

He has also managed top clubs in Germany including Red Bull Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Schalke 04 and Stuttgart. 

Rangnick has served as a director of football at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg and has been instrumental in the rise Red Bull Leipzig’s development after arriving there in 2012.

Achievements:

Rangnick is credited with taking both Hannover and Ulm to the Bundesliga, as well as guiding Stuttgart to the Intertoto Cup in 2000.

He managed to take Schalke to the UEFA Champions League semi-final for the first time in their history in 2011 but lost to Man United. 

He also finished second in the Bundesliga with Schalke in the 2004/05 season and won the DFB-Pokal and DFL Supercup in 2011. 

As Director of Football at RB Leipzig, the club rose from Germany’s fourth tier all the way to the Bundesliga between 2012-16. 

...

Share this story
Daniel Simiyu, Catherine Relin win inaugural Nakuru City Marathon
 Simiyu clocked 59 minutes 03 seconds to win the men's 21km as Relin registered 1:07.29 to win in the women's category.

MOST READ

Olunga wins Asian Champions League Golden Boot
Olunga wins Asian Champions League Golden Boot

FOOTBALL

By Washington Onyango

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Manchester United confirm Ralf Rangnick appointment

By Robert Abong'o | 1 hour ago

Manchester United confirm Ralf Rangnick appointment
Daniel Simiyu, Catherine Relin win inaugural Nakuru City Marathon

By Ben Ahenda | 7 hours ago

Daniel Simiyu, Catherine Relin win inaugural Nakuru City Marathon
Drivers await women-only rally battle

By Jonathan Komen | 18 hours ago

Drivers await women-only rally battle
Karuga swings to win Railway Captain tournament top prize

By Mose Sammy | 18 hours ago

Karuga swings to win Railway Captain tournament top prize
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC