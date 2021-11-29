Manchester United confirm Ralf Rangnick appointment

Ralf Rangnick is the new Manchester United manager [Courtesy]

Manchester United have announced the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim team manager until the end of the season.

The 49-year-old will also continue on a consultancy role for a further two years.

The experienced tactician has now left his role as Head of Sports and Development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching,” said John Murtough, Manchester United football director.

Rangnick expressed delight in joining Man United, saying he aims at restoring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

"I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club. The squad is full of talent.



“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfill their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team,” said Rangnick.

Rangnick history:

He managed German side Ulm to the Bundesliga in 1999 – a first for the club in history.

He has also managed top clubs in Germany including Red Bull Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Schalke 04 and Stuttgart.

Rangnick has served as a director of football at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg and has been instrumental in the rise Red Bull Leipzig’s development after arriving there in 2012.

Achievements:

Rangnick is credited with taking both Hannover and Ulm to the Bundesliga, as well as guiding Stuttgart to the Intertoto Cup in 2000.

He managed to take Schalke to the UEFA Champions League semi-final for the first time in their history in 2011 but lost to Man United.

He also finished second in the Bundesliga with Schalke in the 2004/05 season and won the DFB-Pokal and DFL Supercup in 2011.

As Director of Football at RB Leipzig, the club rose from Germany’s fourth tier all the way to the Bundesliga between 2012-16.

