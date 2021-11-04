× Sports Football Rugby Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Boxing Golf Hockey Tennis Gossip & Rumours World Cup 2018 Basketball Athletics Sports Premier League Eliud Kipchoge Women in Sports Unique Sports Opinion Motorsport Videos Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
SPORTS

Western lawmakers rally behind Sports CS Amina

SPORTS By Mike Kihaki | November 4th 2021

 

Lugari MP Ayub Savula (left) with Lurambi MP Titus Khamala address the media in a recent function [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Members of Parliament from Western, have come to the defence of Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for ordering for the audit of Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Led by Lurambi MP Titus Khamala, the legislators have defended the Sports CS from criticism levelled by a section of Senators on Tuesday and trolling on twitter.

CS Amina on October 15 directed the Sports Registrar to undertake inspection of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in accordance with Section 52 of the Sports Act.

 Nairobi Senator clarifies Senate stand on FKF Audit

 Nyamweya urges Senate not to interfere with the Ministry of Sports probe into FKF

 FKF audit: Amina comes under hail of fire in Senate and twitter

 K'Ogalo edge Sofapaka to maintain unbeaten run

 Besieged FKF digs in for a fight, ropes in FIFA and blasts Sports PS

The directive has since elicited criticism and praise with a section of Senators asking the CS to rescind her decision.

Coming to Amina’s defence were; Titus Khamala, who chairs the National Assembly Sports, Culture and Tourism committee, Emmanuel Wangwe, (Majority Whip, National Assembly), Benard Shinali (Budget and Appropriations Committee) and Ayub Savula (Deputy Party Leader ANC and Lugari MP).

 “As Western Kenya MPs, we are concerned by the unfortunate occurrences in the harassment and intimidation meted on our sister, Amb. Amina Mohamed by Nick Mwendwa and his cronies. This commenced immediately after she ordered for an inspection of the FKF accounts on 15th October, 2021, in accordance with Section 52 of the Sports Act”, the MPs said in a signed statement to the media.

Khamala described as ‘unfortunate’ remarks by a section of the Senators made on the floor of House on Tuesday.

 “As fellow lawmakers, we urge them (Senators) not to interfere with the investigation process as the same was also cleared by the court on 14th October, 2021,” read the statement.

The legislators accused FKF President Nick Mwendwa of trying to use the court to fight an investigation process, which he later failed.

“In 2020, Nick went to court seeking to block investigations over a complaint on the direct transfer of millions of shillings from the FKF Account to his own personal account. He has tried to use the Court to fight an investigation process and it failed. He has now resorted to harassing CS Amina”.

The legislators, however, urged the Senators to be at the forefront in advocating for the rule of law and support CS Amina’s noble call for transparency and not to sanitise his (Mwendwa) attempts to evade justice.

“If Nick is innocent why is he adamant to stop the inspection? This is the basic tenet of fair judicial processes. He should therefore, welcome this inspection as it will once and for all clear all the accusations that face him in the misappropriation of funds.”

The MPs added: “It is important to note that the Constitution of Kenya provides that good governance, integrity and transparency must be adhered to in public institutions. 

“Further, Section 46, Subsection 6 of the Sports Act demands that, ‘All national sports organisations shall be open to the public in their leadership, activities and membership”.

He said that FKF is a national organization which receives funds from the public coffers and must therefore be subjected to public finance management laws and investigations.

The MPs said there has been a well-scripted campaign to smear Amina’s name, but as a community, they stand behind in her support.

