× Sports Football Rugby Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Boxing Golf Hockey Tennis Gossip & Rumours World Cup 2018 Basketball Athletics Sports Premier League Eliud Kipchoge Women in Sports Unique Sports Opinion Motorsport Videos Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD SPORTS
Home
Football
Athletics
Motorsport
Rugby
Boxing
Basketball
Golf
Tennis
Football
Rugby
Olympics
Volleyball and Handball
Cricket
Boxing
Golf
Hockey
Tennis
Gossip & Rumours
World Cup 2018
Basketball
Athletics
Sports
Premier League
Eliud Kipchoge
Women in Sports
Unique Sports
Opinion
Motorsport
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo to become father of six after revealing girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with twins

SPORTS By Robert Abong'o | October 29th 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. [Agencies]

Manchester United’s Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given his fans reason to celebrate after what has been a gloomy week.

Through a joint post on Instagram yesterday, the 36-year-old and his stunning partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez revealed they were expecting twins, as they shared a photo of themselves holding baby scan photos.

Having moved from Juventus in Italy and now settling back to life in Manchester where it all began as a teenager, Ronaldo resides at Alderley Edge, Cheshire, together with Georgina and their four children.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you," said the couple.

READ MORE

 Ronaldo sends emotional message to Man Utd fans after their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool

 Liverpool demolish Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford

 Ronaldo breaks silence over Man Utd’s poor performances ahead of their clash with Liverpool

 Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta

 World Cup qualifier: Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg

The couple shared a photo holding baby scans, as Ronaldo shared another of his four children in the jacuzzi; Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo as well as Alana aged seven, four and three respectively. [Cristiano/Instagram]

Ronaldo also shared a delightful picture of his four children, Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo as well as Alana aged seven, four and three respectively.

Minutes after the announcement, Ronaldo mother, Dolores Aveiro, replied on his Instagram: “Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That’s what matters the most..."

This will be Georgina’s second child with Ronaldo, having announced the birth of their first, Alana, in November 2017.

Ronaldo and Georgina met in 2016 while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid.

“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” Georgina told Italy's Elle magazine.

Share this story
Wanyonyi delights in ditching 10,000m for race walk
 Teacher Mosop gave the young Heristone vital tips that slid him to the top of the world.

MOST READ

Mourinho sent off as Roma ends Napoli's winning start to season
Mourinho sent off as Roma ends Napoli's winning start to season

FOOTBALL

By Reuters

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Wanyonyi delights in ditching 10,000m for race walk

By Jonathan Komen | 11 minutes ago

Wanyonyi delights in ditching 10,000m for race walk
Cristiano Ronaldo to become father of six, girlfriend pregnant with twins

By Robert Abong'o | 46 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo to become father of six, girlfriend pregnant with twins
Besieged FKF digs in for a fight, ropes in FIFA and blasts Sports PS

By Robin Toskin | 4 hours ago

Besieged FKF digs in for a fight, ropes in FIFA and blasts Sports PS
Heristone Wanyonyi delights in ditching 10,000m for race walk

By Jonathan Komen | 4 hours ago

Heristone Wanyonyi delights in ditching 10,000m for race walk
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC