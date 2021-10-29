Cristiano Ronaldo to become father of six after revealing girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. [Agencies]

Manchester United’s Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given his fans reason to celebrate after what has been a gloomy week.

Through a joint post on Instagram yesterday, the 36-year-old and his stunning partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez revealed they were expecting twins, as they shared a photo of themselves holding baby scan photos.

Having moved from Juventus in Italy and now settling back to life in Manchester where it all began as a teenager, Ronaldo resides at Alderley Edge, Cheshire, together with Georgina and their four children.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you," said the couple.

The couple shared a photo holding baby scans, as Ronaldo shared another of his four children in the jacuzzi; Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo as well as Alana aged seven, four and three respectively. [Cristiano/Instagram]

Ronaldo also shared a delightful picture of his four children, Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo as well as Alana aged seven, four and three respectively.

Minutes after the announcement, Ronaldo mother, Dolores Aveiro, replied on his Instagram: “Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That’s what matters the most..."

This will be Georgina’s second child with Ronaldo, having announced the birth of their first, Alana, in November 2017.

Ronaldo and Georgina met in 2016 while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid.

“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” Georgina told Italy's Elle magazine.

