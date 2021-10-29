Cristiano Ronaldo to become father of six after revealing girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant with twins
SPORTS By Robert Abong'o | October 29th 2021
Manchester United’s Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has given his fans reason to celebrate after what has been a gloomy week.
Through a joint post on Instagram yesterday, the 36-year-old and his stunning partner, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez revealed they were expecting twins, as they shared a photo of themselves holding baby scan photos.
Having moved from Juventus in Italy and now settling back to life in Manchester where it all began as a teenager, Ronaldo resides at Alderley Edge, Cheshire, together with Georgina and their four children.
"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you," said the couple.
READ MORE
Ronaldo sends emotional message to Man Utd fans after their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool
Liverpool demolish Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford
Ronaldo breaks silence over Man Utd’s poor performances ahead of their clash with Liverpool
Ronaldo header seals United comeback win over Atalanta
World Cup qualifier: Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg
Ronaldo also shared a delightful picture of his four children, Cristiano Junior, twins Eva and Mateo as well as Alana aged seven, four and three respectively.
Minutes after the announcement, Ronaldo mother, Dolores Aveiro, replied on his Instagram: “Let my grandchildren be born healthy. That’s what matters the most..."
This will be Georgina’s second child with Ronaldo, having announced the birth of their first, Alana, in November 2017.
Ronaldo and Georgina met in 2016 while she was working as a retail assistant in Madrid.
“The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” Georgina told Italy's Elle magazine.
Wanyonyi delights in ditching 10,000m for race walkTeacher Mosop gave the young Heristone vital tips that slid him to the top of the world.
MOST READ
Mourinho sent off as Roma ends Napoli's winning start to season
FOOTBALL
By Reuters
- Salary revealed: Here’s how much Victor Wanyama makes in a month at Montreal Impact
FOOTBALL
- Kirimara Boys riot after school management reportedly denied them a chance to watch Utd vs Liverpool match
FOOTBALL
By Mike Kihaki
- Recent Manchester United managerial departures
FOOTBALL
By Reuters