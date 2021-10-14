Athlete Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her killing
SPORTS By Standard Reporter | October 14th 2021
Police have announced the arrest of top athlete Agnes Tirop's husband over her killing.
Reports indicated he was being held at the Changamwe police station.
Tirop, a Kenyan athlete who represented the country in the 5,000m women's race during the Tokyo Olympics, was stabbed to death.
Tirop's body was on Wednesday, October 13, found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.
The president of the Kenya Athletics Federation Jackson Tuwei has said he wants speedy and comprehensive investigations to unearth what led to Tirop’s death.
Tirop was a two-time world championships bronze medalist.
She had stab wounds, Barnaba Korir, the chairperson of Athletics Kenya in Nairobi Region told The Standard.
In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the 25-year-old finished fourth in the 5,000m women’s finals after clocking 14:39.62.
Netherlands superstar Sifan Hassan won gold in the race after clocking 14:36.79, with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri settling for silver after clocking 14:38.36. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze in 14:38.87.
Matano: We have built momentum ahead of Zamalek clashTusker coach Robert Matano says they have some momentum ahead of the CAF Champions League clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek at Nyayo Stadium tomor
MOST READ
Morocco and Senegal close in World Cup slots
FOOTBALL
By Reuters