Athlete Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her killing

Police have announced the arrest of top athlete Agnes Tirop's husband over her killing.

Reports indicated he was being held at the Changamwe police station.

Tirop, a Kenyan athlete who represented the country in the 5,000m women's race during the Tokyo Olympics, was stabbed to death. Athlete Agnes Tirop with her husband Ibrahim Kemboi, who is the main suspect in her murder.

Tirop's body was on Wednesday, October 13, found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The president of the Kenya Athletics Federation Jackson Tuwei has said he wants speedy and comprehensive investigations to unearth what led to Tirop’s death.

Tirop was a two-time world championships bronze medalist.

She had stab wounds, Barnaba Korir, the chairperson of Athletics Kenya in Nairobi Region told The Standard.

In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the 25-year-old finished fourth in the 5,000m women’s finals after clocking 14:39.62.

Netherlands superstar Sifan Hassan won gold in the race after clocking 14:36.79, with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri settling for silver after clocking 14:38.36. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze in 14:38.87.

