SPORTS

Athlete Agnes Tirop's husband arrested over her killing

SPORTS By Standard Reporter | October 14th 2021

Athlete Agnes Tirop who represented Kenya in the 5,000m race at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Police have announced the arrest of top athlete Agnes Tirop's husband over her killing.

Reports indicated he was being held at the Changamwe police station.

Tirop, a Kenyan athlete who represented the country in the 5,000m women's race during the Tokyo Olympics, was stabbed to death. 

Athlete Agnes Tirop with her husband Ibrahim Kemboi, who is the main suspect in her murder.

 Kenyan female athletes conquer the world but suffer at home

 Tirop death lifts lid on female athletes’ woes

 Kenyan female athletes conquer the world but suffer at home

 Mexico, Canada remain unbeaten in World Cup qualifying

 High Court clears path for DCI to investigate FKF president Nick Mwendwa

Tirop's body was on Wednesday, October 13, found in her house in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The president of the Kenya Athletics Federation Jackson Tuwei has said he wants speedy and comprehensive investigations to unearth what led to Tirop’s death.

Tirop was a two-time world championships bronze medalist.

She had stab wounds, Barnaba Korir, the chairperson of Athletics Kenya in Nairobi Region told The Standard.

In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the 25-year-old finished fourth in the 5,000m women’s finals after clocking 14:39.62.

Netherlands superstar Sifan Hassan won gold in the race after clocking 14:36.79, with Kenya’s Hellen Obiri settling for silver after clocking 14:38.36. Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won bronze in 14:38.87.

Matano: We have built momentum ahead of Zamalek clash
 Tusker coach Robert Matano says they have some momentum ahead of the CAF Champions League clash against Egyptian giants Zamalek at Nyayo Stadium tomor

