FIFA bans ex-CAF President Issa Hayatou for a year
SPORTS By Robert Abong'o | August 4th 2021
World football’s governing body FIFA has banned former president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Issa Hayatou for one year.
74-year-old Hayatou has been found guilty of having breached article 15 (Duty of Loyalty) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
“The investigation into Mr Hayatou’s conduct in his position as CAF president concerned his involvement in the negotiation, conclusion and signature of the memorandum of understanding and contractual agreement for the commercialisation of media and marketing rights of competitions organised by CAF with the company Lagardère Sports between 2014 and 2017,” said FIFA on its website.
“Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Hayatou had breached article 15 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for one year. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 30,000 has been imposed on Mr Hayatou,” said FIFA.
