SPORTS

Edinson Cavani extends Manchester United stay with one-year deal

SPORTS By Reuters | May 10th 2021
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring a goal [Reuters, Shaun Botterill]

Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani has signed a one-year contract extension at the Old Trafford outfit having hit a purple patch in recent matches, the Premier League club said. 

Free-agent Cavani arrived at United on a one-year contract in October with an option of another 12 months but was undecided about his future after a difficult start to life at the club after a social media faux pas resulted in a three-game ban.

The former Paris St Germain forward's father had said in March that the player was uncomfortable in England and wanted to return to South America, having held talks with Boca Juniors president Juan Roman Riquelme about signing for the club.

However, Cavani overcame his early issues to take his goal tally for United to 15 from 35 games in all competitions so far, with eight goals in seven matches including one in Sunday's 3-1 league win over Aston Villa.

Aston Villa v Manchester United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 9, 2021 Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring their third goal [Reuters, Shaun Botterill]

"Over the season, I've developed a great affection for the club and everything it represents," Cavani said in a statement.

 Man United boss Solskjaer accused of 'not trusting' Pogba

 ‘I could do big things’ - Conor McGregor signals intent in buying Man United

 Man United fight back in 3-1 win at Aston Villa

 Van der Sar: Ajax man who should be Man United's new king

 Solskjaer in stand-off with De Gea over Man United future

"I feel a deep bond with my team mates and the staff who work behind the scenes here. They give me extra motivation every day and I know that, together, we can achieve special things.

"From the very first moment I arrived, I felt the confidence of the manager. As a player, this belief gives you the perfect opportunity to play your best football and I want to thank him for that.

"I have been touched with how much the supporters have wanted me to stay, and I will give everything to bring them happiness and joy with my performances on the field. I've not yet been able to play in front of the Old Trafford crowd and that is something that I cannot wait to do."

Safari Rally: Speed wizard Sebastien Ogier headed for Kenya
 Ogier is hopeful of winning in the Kenyan event to increase his chances of bagging eight WRC Driver’s Championship titles
Kenyan boxers undergo COVID-19 tests in Russia
 All the four Kenyan boxers underwent COVID 19 tests in the city of Khabarovsk...

Ex-professional footballer's body found after four-day search
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: CEO Kimathi rallies Kenyans for a piece of WRC pie

By Standard Sports | 2 days ago

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: CEO Kimathi rallies Kenyans for a piece of WRC pie
Kenya ready for WRC Safari Rally, Kimathi says

By Odero Charles | 2 days ago

Kenya ready for WRC Safari Rally, Kimathi says
Pfizer, BioNTech set to donate vaccines

By Xinhua | 3 days ago

Pfizer, BioNTech set to donate vaccines
Uhuru: Resumption of sports in Kenya to be guided by MoH guidelines

By Waweru Titus | 9 days ago

Uhuru: Resumption of sports in Kenya to be guided by MoH guidelines
