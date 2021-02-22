Standard Group announces rights to broadcast 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics across its platforms

Standard Media Group Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Orlando Lyomu, Managing Director Broadcast Joe Munene and Head of Corporate Affairs Charles Kimathi during the announcement of their partnership with UEFA URO 2020 in Kenya at the Standard Group Headquarters along Mombasa road, Nairobi on February 8, 2021. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

The Standard Group PLC are the official broadcast partners of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics set for Friday, July 23, Japan.

This means Kenyans will be able to follow all the action as it unfolds from Tokyo through Standard Groups’ TV, Radio and digital platforms: KTN News, KTN Home, Radio Maisha, Spice Radio and Standard Digital.

Speaking at Standard Group HQ on Monday, February 22, Broadcast Managing Director Joe Munene expressed delight in partnering with the Games, saying ardent sports fans in Kenya will have the opportunity to follow their favourite sport during the 17-day-event.

“We are excited to bring this to you, despite the challenges experienced over the past year. For Kenyan athletes, it’s a huge opportunity for us to showcase our sporting talents. We will showcase these games across our platforms (TV, Radio and Digital). Standard Group remains committed to bringing audiences the very best Radio, TV and print content,” he said.

Lead Sports Editor Robin Toskin, who is among the set of journalists who will cover the Games talked of the opportunities that come with it, adding fans should put their trust in Standard Group.

“This should be the greatest opportunity for our clientele to get up-to-date info for the Olympics which you can be sure we will deliver. We are the home of sport. What happens on the track will be known to our audiences through our platforms. You should trust us as a media house which will give engaging information about our star athletes,” said Toskin.

KTN Sports Broadcast Editor Hassan Juma promised viewers the best 360-degree coverage of the Games in Japan.

“It’s a great day for us. For any athlete out there, the Olympics is the one event you think about. For those who will miss the live event, we will have a tailored show for them, a build-up, and a show during the event that will be packaged well for our viewers. We will give you the best,” said Hassan.

Standard Group Commercial Director Irene Kimani described it as the “biggest event of the year” from a saleable perspective saying the Group will offer exciting opportunities for brands.

“As a client, you should be able to enjoy aggregated audiences across our platforms. We have tailor-made solutions for different brands and you must come in early so that you enjoy the hype of the event. We look forward to having our clients there and gaining from the audiences following the event.” she said.

The Tokyo Olympics games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events held across competition venues. The tournament was initially set to be held in 2020 but due to the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers to push it to July this year.

The Standard Group has also secured rights to broadcast the Magical Kenya Open slated for March 18-21 and the European Football tournament (Euro 2020) set for June 11 – July 11.