Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham helps raise funds for school construction in Mombasa

Moussa Niakhate of Mainz, left, in a duel with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Jan. 16, 2021. (Leon Kuegeler, Pool via AP)

England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has helped raise funds for the construction of a school in Mombasa.

The 17-year-old Englishman, who signed for Dortmund from Birmingham City in July last year, has been involved in the construction of a school which is now complete, according to an Instagram post by the Mustard Seed Project.

Bellingham is said to have partnered with the Mustard Seed Project, a UK-registered charity building a school to provide quality education for children from deprived families, and helped complete the final phase of the building, which will serve 275 pupils.

“The building is finished! The children are back to school. Seven years since the first phase was built! A huge thank you to everyone who has made this dream a reality. Special thanks to Jude Bellingham for his support completing the final phase.” read the post on the Mustard Seed Project Instagram page. The Mustard Seed Project reported that building works at the Mombasa school were finished [Mustard Seed Project - Instagram]

Bellingham responded to the post with a Green Heart emoji on his Instagram Story. The Dortmund star has previously posted pictures with Rita and Geoff Fowler, the project's founders.

“Children are now all in this building. There are still a few things to do which are of course so much more difficult now that the children are back. Covid was a catastrophe of course but it did mean that the builders could get on with work in the school and final touches are taking much longer. We are just so excited and disappointed that we cannot go out to Kenya to see it. Roll on the vaccinations!” read a post on the Project’s website.

Bellingham has also assisted in buying royal blue’ football kits for Mgongeni football team, similar to the Birmingham City colours. Bellingham has previously been involved in other charity work in Kenya, including buying royal blue Adidas football kits for the Mgongeni football team [Mustard Seed Project - Instagram]

How Bellingham got involved.

One of the organisation’s founders, Rita, told The Sun how the England star got involved.

“His father, Mark, works with my daughter and she was talking to him about the charity. Mark mentioned it to Jude and he showed no hesitation wanting to come on board. He's such a lovely guy and he's so interested. He's so kind and caring. I can't speak highly enough of him,” explained Rita. Bellingham responded to the news with a Green heart emoji on his Instagram [Jude Bellingham - Instagram]

On seeing Mgongeni donning the ‘royal blue’ of Birmingham, Bellingham spoke of how it motivates him to work hard on the pitch, knowing someone else is also benefiting.

“I saw a picture and it gave me a great feeling seeing how happy they were and knowing how much it will help them going forward. The more attention I get from doing good things on the pitch, hopefully, that will crossover to the charity, so it's definitely at the back of my mind as a driving factor for me to keep working hard and performing well so that the charity can benefit too,” Bellingham told League Football Education. Bellingham with the founders of the Mustard Seed Project, Geoff and Rita Fowler [Mustard Seed Project - Instagram]

He joined Borussia Dortmund in July for 25 million pounds and has featured in 20 matches.

He also got his first England national team senior call-up in November last year, when the Three Lions played at Wembley Stadium, England in a friendly against the Republic of Ireland.