After months in jail, Ronaldinho now ventures into music - seen in video swarmed by women [Photos]

Last updated 51 minutes ago | By Standard Sports

Former Brazil and Barcelona midfielder Ronaldinho. [Internet]

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, months after release from jail, has ventured into music.

Ronaldinho, 40, was arrested along with his brother in Paraguay last year for allegedly trying to access the country using fake passports.

They were later released and placed on house arrest at the Hotel Palmaroga, Asuncion.

According to The Sun, Ronaldinho plans to release 8 songs this year, after making an appearance in a music video, Tropa do Bruxo’s latest single.

Ronaldinho (seen in the music video) plans to release 8 songs this year [YouTube, Witch's Troo]

In the video, the World Cup star is seen donning one of his iconic ‘Kangol’ hats while holding a drink as a video vixen twerks next to him. He is also seen dancing by a swimming pool, swarmed by women.

World Cup star is seen donning one of his iconic ‘Kangol’ hats [YouTube, Witch's Troo]

In March 2017, Ronaldinho released his first single called 'Sozinho' or 'Alone'.

Ronaldinho looked to be having the time of his life [YouTube, Witch's Troo]

The famed footballer has featured in a number of Brazilian rap videos, as well as the official song used in the Rio Paralympics last year.

