After months in jail, Ronaldinho now ventures into music - seen in video swarmed by women [Photos]

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, months after release from jail, has ventured into music.
Ronaldinho, 40, was arrested along with his brother in Paraguay last year for allegedly trying to access the country using fake passports.
They were later released and placed on house arrest at the Hotel Palmaroga, Asuncion.
According to The Sun, Ronaldinho plans to release 8 songs this year, after making an appearance in a music video, Tropa do Bruxo’s latest single.
In the video, the World Cup star is seen donning one of his iconic ‘Kangol’ hats while holding a drink as a video vixen twerks next to him. He is also seen dancing by a swimming pool, swarmed by women.
- READ MORE
- Mauricio Pochettino compares Dele Alli to Ronaldinho
- Weeks after prison release, Ronaldinho now battling coronavirus
- Ronaldinho tests positive for COVID-19
- FKF Premier League: Leopards end KCB’s unbeaten streak
- Golf: 35 twos registered during ICEA King of the Course meet
- All is set for Discovery Kenya cross country
In March 2017, Ronaldinho released his first single called 'Sozinho' or 'Alone'.
The famed footballer has featured in a number of Brazilian rap videos, as well as the official song used in the Rio Paralympics last year.