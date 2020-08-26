x
Former F1 Renault team owner and Malindi investor Flavio Briatore catches Covid-19

Last updated 1 hour ago | By Robert Abong'o

Former Renault F1 principal Flavio Briatore gestures in the paddock after the qualifying session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 10, 2011. [REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino]

Renowned Italian billionaire and ex-Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore is now in stable condition after being admitted to hospital having contracted the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Briatore, 70, was admitted in San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy on Sunday after he reported a fever.

According to multiple sources, the former F1 boss had contracted the coronavirus but was not placed in intensive care.

Briatore guided F1 great Michael Schumacher to world titles in 1994 and 1995.

He ran the Renault team when Fernando Alonso clinched double championships in 2005 and 2006.

He left his role at Renault due to the famous 'crashgate' scandal in 2008 and 2009.

In 2019, Briatore, who owns the luxurious Lion in the Sun Resort and the Billionaires Resort in Malindi. demanded more work to spruce up the town, pointing out it was filthy.

In January 2019, Briatore said the failure to spruce up Malindi had kept away international investors who were willing to invest in the town.

 Flavio Briatore: His Formula 1 stint ended up in a scandal. [Courtesy]

Briatore complained about the rundown infrastructure and poor planning, which he said kept away many investors, who become reluctant to inject funds for setting up state-of-the-art tourism projects.

He wasn’t happy specifically with the relocation of the Malindi Municipal dumpsite, which is close to his state-of-the-art hotel.

''We have 10 resorts and close to 100 private villas in this area yet the local administration deemed it fit to set up a dumpsite in our midst,'' he said.

According to him, the Government had taken too long to fix roads, which he said hindered the attraction of both local and international tourists. He noted Malindi deserved a dedicated direct link from Italy which is its largest market link.

"Kenya Airways can start a direct flight into Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)  and set connecting flights into Malindi as work of extending the runway gets underway," Briatore said.

 “We need to bring people to Kenya which is a popular long haul destination, but a lot of investment is needed for tourists to come,’’ he added.

Briatore, 70, was admitted to San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Italy on Sunday after he reported a fever. [Courtesy]

 

