x
x Sports Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Hockey Gossip & Rumours World Cup 2018 Sports Premier League Eliud Kipchoge videos TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Digital News Opinions E-Paper Videos Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog Enterprise VAS E-Learning E-Paper The Standard Group Corporate RSS
Login x Sections Football Rugby Boxing Golf Tennis Basketball Athletics Olympics Volleyball and Handball Cricket Hockey Gossip & Rumours World Cup 2018 Sports Premier League Eliud Kipchoge videos E-Paper @Ksh.20

US baseball commentator suspended for anti-gay slur on air

Last updated 1 hour ago | By Thomson Reuters Foundation

A pitcher holds a ball between drills during a workout before a spring training baseball game in Sarasota, Florida in 2013. [Reuters]

A veteran U.S. baseball commentator has been suspended from his job as the voice of the Cincinnati Reds after making a "horrific, homophobic remark" on air, in the latest anti-gay slur to mar the world of sport.

Thom Brennaman, who has covered major league games for 33 years, used the term "fag capital" during a game on Wednesday night, prompting a backlash on social media and swift apologies from the team, top players and the broadcaster.

"I made a comment earlier tonight, that I guess went out over the air, that I am deeply ashamed of," Brennaman said on the show, which was aired by Fox Sports Ohio.

"If I have hurt anyone out there, I can't tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart that I am very, very sorry," he said. "I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again."

The comment prompted online criticism as well as apologies.

"To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me," said Reds pitcher Amir Garrett on Twitter.

"There will always be a place for you in the baseball community and we are so happy to have you here," said fellow pitcher Matt Bowman.

Homophobia in sport stretches from the soccer pitch to the swimming pool, with a fear of abuse, bullying, loss of income and assault prompting many stars to hide their sexuality.

Initiatives from rainbow laces in England to gay championships in Australia have tried to tackle the issue, but anti-gay sentiments remain widespread.

British middleweight boxer James Hawley was sacked after posting homophobic and transphobic comments online last month, while Irish lightweight Conor McGregor was captured on video in 2017 using a homophobic slur.

Last year, Australian rugby union star Israel Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia after saying on social media that "hell awaits" gay people; he was then hired by Catalans Dragons.

The Reds said on Wednesday that the 56-year-old commentator had been suspended "effective immediately".

"The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman," the team said in a statement.

"We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond."

Share this story

RELATED NEWS

Europa League final: Romelu Lukaku own goal earns Sevilla 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Europa League final: Romelu Lukaku own goal earns Sevilla 3-2 win over Inter Milan
Reuters
Stockholm Diamond League: Will the red-hot Obiri deliver victory on return to 1500m?
Stockholm Diamond League: Will the red-hot Obiri deliver victory on return to 1500m?
Stephen Kipkorir Rutto
Why Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is the real pearl of Africa
Why Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei is the real pearl of Africa
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande
List of Europa League/UEFA Cup winners
List of Europa League/UEFA Cup winners
Standard Sports
Police rescind ban on PSG shirts in Marseille during Champions League final
Police rescind ban on PSG shirts in Marseille during Champions League final
Reuters
Mike Okello: From a goalkeeper to sprinting across rugby fields
Mike Okello: From a goalkeeper to sprinting across rugby fields
Washington Onyango

LATEST

MOST READ

SPORTS VIDEOS

Nahodha wa timu ya Raga ya kina Dada Phila Orlando ameomba serikali kurejesha michezo nchini
Nahodha wa timu ya Raga ya kina Dada Phila Orlando ameomba serikali kurejesha michezo nchini
By Dennis Kahohi
Nick Okoth, nahodha wa Hit Squad, asema bado yuko ulingoni
Nick Okoth, nahodha wa Hit Squad, asema bado yuko ulingoni
By Dennis Kahohi
Kikao na Manahodha | Zilizala Viwanjani (Sehemu ya 2)
Kikao na Manahodha | Zilizala Viwanjani (Sehemu ya 2)
By Dennis Kahohi
Kikao na Manahodha | Zilizala Viwanjani
Kikao na Manahodha | Zilizala Viwanjani
By Dennis Kahohi

FOLLOW US ON

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.