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Kaptagat grannies football squads scoring goals for forest conservation

By Stephen Rutto | Aug. 12, 2026
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Grannies footballers in action during a recent training session in Kaptagat Forest. [Stephen Rutto, Standard]

The high-pitched laughter of elderly women pierces the calm afternoon air at the edge of Kaptagat Forest in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

One after another, they emerge from different footpaths carrying football jerseys, a few pairs of worn-out boots and, for some, nothing more than bare feet.

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