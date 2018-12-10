Golf: Gitau misses hatrick as Owino wins in Limuru

Handicap 13 shoots solid round for victory

Handicap 13 shoots solid round for victory

Owino defies rain to win in Limuru

Heavy rains hamper play during Standard Golf Classic tournament.

Heavy showers and soggy fairways could not deny David Owino the overall title during the Standard County Golf Classic tournament at par 72 Limuru Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 13, Owino shot a solid round despite the wet course that proved tricky to most golfers who played in the morning.

The tournament committee rang the siren signalling suspension of play for slightly over one hour as most of the greens were waterlogged rendering them unplayable.

Owino, who is fondly referred to as “DO” by his golfing peers, was in the second flight after play resumed at 11:40am.

In that flight, it comprised eventual Lady winner runner-up Wafari Gilruth, first Nine winner Kirumba Mukuria and Ruth Omwansa.

Rose Gitau emerged the Lady winner, took Nearest to Pin (Lady) winner prize but missed the Longest Drive (Lady) winner prize to Rhoda Mwebesa by six yards.

On his outward nine, Owino posted a commendable score of 22 stableford points picking an additional 19 stableford points from the inward nine for a victorious round total of 41 stableford points.

“First, I attribute my win to God. I was meant to travel to Nanyuki for other engagements, but when I heard my longtime friend Orlando was sponsoring today’s tournament, I opted to stay here and support him.” said Owino

“The greens were wet and holding. I charged at the pins and single or double putted. It’s a coincidence that two of my playing mates also won.”

Limuru Golf and Country Club chairman Cyrus Kamau, thanked The Standard Group for sponsoring the one-day tournament.

“This sponsorship is a wonderful year-ender specifically when The Standard Group is celebrating 100 years of its incorporation,” said Kamau

Standard Group’s board Vice Chairman Julius Kipng’etich said; “We are happy to be sponsoring this tournament for the sixth year in a row at this scenic club and as the biggest media house in the region, we would like to assure you of our support and that we shall be back here in 2019 in a bigger way. God willing, we shall be part of your centenary celebrations in 2045.”

186 golfers took partin the tournament, whose competition scratch score was 73 (35 stableford points) for men playing off the white tee-box markers and 73 (35 stableford points) for ladies off the red tee-box markers.

The Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu said the company will soon launch two more television stations with plans for Farmers TV, under the “Farm Kenya Initiative”, already at an advanced stage.

“Food security is key and we at The Standard Group are alive to the fact that, for us to achieve this under Agenda 4, we need to play the critical role of empowering the farmer through provision of information that will empower them.”

“Within the same month, we shall also be launching “Spice FM” and another radio station,” added Lyomu.