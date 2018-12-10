Leopards survive Shark attack as Vihiga leave former champions Ulinzi stunned

77 Monday, December 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, December 10th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Football By Rodgers Eshitemi:

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula (left) and Tom Teka of Kariobangi Sharks vie for the ball during SportPesa Premier League at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County on Sunday Dec 9, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks fight out to a thrilling 1-1 draw as Sofapaka beat Mount Kenya

Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos witnessed a thrilling, but physical SportPesa Premier League season opener as a 10-man Kariobangi Sharks held AFC Leopards to a 1-1 draw.

Leopards captain Robinson Kamura cancelled out Harrison Mwendwa's opener from the spot before Michael Bodo was red carded in the injury time for a dangerous tackle on Baker Lukoya.

"Though AFC Leopards looked stronger today, that's a fair for both teams. Being our first game of the season, I'm satisfied with the result," Sharks coach William Muluya told Standard Sports.

This was the first match for Serbian Marko Vasilejevic in charge as AFC Leopards assistant coach.

In Awendo, Enock Agwanda's strike rescued a point for Sony Sugar as the hosts held Tusker to a 1-1 draw.

Victor Ademba and Stephen Wakanya scored a goal each to inspire Vihiga United to a 2-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars at Bukhungu Stadium, while Nzoia Sugar stunned their hosts Zoo Kericho 1-0.

Sharks took the lead in the 15th minute through Mwendwa's brilliant strike, a few minutes after both Brian Marita and Eugene Mukangula had wasted their chances.

Leopards responded almost immediately, but Sharks defenders recovered quickly to dispossess Aziz Okaka in the area.

Kamura drew level from the spot in the 20th minute after Geoffrey Shiveka blocked Said Tsuma's goal-bound screamer with his hand in the box.

Ingwe were lucky not to have conceded when Dennis Sikhai collided with his goalkeeper Jairus Adira while trying to clear a cross from the right flank before Adira came off his line to deny Mwendwa in the 25th minute.

Sharks could have regained the lead on the half hour mark, but Mwendwa, who was a thorn in Leopards' defence, failed to capitalise on Kamura's blunder to score his second goal of the evening.

Wvyonne Issuza squandered an opportunity for Leopards to take the lead on restart before Victor Majid's shot was parried away by Sharks custodian Brian Bwire.

Moments later, Marita saw his diving header sail over the bar before Sharks defender Michael Bodo was given his marching orders in the dying minutes for a dangerous tackle on Baker Lukoya.

Meanwhile, John Avire came back to haunt his former club when he scored the opener as Sofapaka beat Mount Kenya United 2-1.