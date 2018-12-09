Lukaku on his Manchester United future

77 Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 00:30 GMT +3 | Sunday, December 9th 2018 at 00:30 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Lukaku has struggled for goals this season

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly considering his future at Manchester United.

The Belgian striker is enjoying a tricky second season at Old Trafford following his move from Everton in 2017.

Lukaku has scored just five times in all competitions so far this term and ended a 12-game run without a goal at Southampton last weekend.

He was on the bench for the midweek draw with Arsenal and it was not the first time Jose Mourinho has taken the Belgian out of his starting line-up.

It remains to be seen if he will be recalled for the visit of Fulham on Saturday but Lukaku is said to be concerned.

The Sun reports Lukaku is one of three United players, alongside Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, who are frustrated with how things are going at Old Trafford.

To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.