Mohamed Salah hits hat-trick as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-0

77 Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 17:49 GMT +3 | Saturday, December 8th 2018 at 17:49 GMT +3 | Football By Reuters:

Mohamed Salah slots the ball past Asmir Begovic to put Liverpool ahead against Bournemouth AFP/Gett

* Mo Salah struck a hat-trick as Liverpool won 4-0 at Bournemouth

* The win continued the Reds' best league start as they went top

* Salah scored with a 25th minute goal that looked offside

* After the break, two superb efforts put him on 10 for the season

* Steve Cook scored an own goal midway through the second half

* James Milner celebrated his 500th Premier League appearance

* Bournemouth are at Wolves next while Liverpool host Man Utd

Liverpool maintained their best start to a season as Mo Salah, back at his dazzling best, scored a hat-trick in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth that took them, temporarily at least, to the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Salah set them on their way in the 25th minute, latching on to the rebound after Roberto Firmino's 30-metre shot was palmed into his path by Asmir Begovic, even though television replays showed the Egyptian to be marginally offside when he pounced.

There was no argument about his second straight after the interval when Firmino again freed him to maraud on goal and fire into the corner, with the help of the slightest nick off Nathan Ake's heel.

After the unfortunate Steve Cook diverted Andy Robertson's cross past Begovic for an own goal, Salah worked his real magic, outmuscling Cook to get to Adam Lallana's through ball before dancing nimbly around Begovic before slotting home.

Salah's treble at the Vitality Stadium put him on 10 goals for the season, matching Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the top of the scoring charts that he dominated last season.

Against tough, seventh-placed opponents, Juergen Klopp's side went a 17th straight league match unbeaten, equalling their club record set 10 years ago, and emulated their 4-0 thrashing of the Cherries in the corresponding fixture last season.

It put Liverpool a point clear of Manchester City at the summit on 42 points, though Pep Guardiola's men have the chance to regain top spot later when they visit Chelsea.

It was a splendid afternoon for Liverpool's James Milner to celebrate becoming only the 13th player to make 500 top-flight appearances in the Premier League era.