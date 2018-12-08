Volleyball: Munala now joins KCB alongside seven Pipeline players

Coach Kenya Pipeline Women team Japheth Munala (left) and Coach David Kinyua of KCB during National Volleyball playoff tournament at Kasarani stadium on Sunday, Dec 3, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After several weeks of speculations, national women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has finally been appointed as KCB head coach.

Munala replaces David Muthui, who has been serving in an interim capacity since the sacking of Vernon Khainga a few months ago.

This comes barely a week after the experienced coach saw Kenya Pipeline relinquish their national title to rivals Prisons Kenya during the Kenya Volleyball League play-offs at the Kasarani Gymnasium last Monday.

Munala has moved back to the bankers alongside seven key players from his former Embakasi-based side as he begins the club’s rebuilding process ahead of next year’s African Club Championship in Egypt.

They are former KVF most valuable player Violet Makuto, Noel Murambi, Jemima Siangu (left attackers), Leonida Kasaya (centre) Veronica Tanui (setter), Truphosa Samoei (left attacker) and Christine Njambi (right attacker).

While his (Munala’s) record and pedigree are undoubtedly vastly superior after winning four consecutive national titles with Pipeline, he seemed to have lost trust and authority in the dressing room and that explains why he had to leave the former league champions.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

He will be hoping to transfer his record at Pipeline to the bankers who are making a return to continental action and with the players who have joined KCB, he will also push national league Prisons Kenya in the race for league glory.

The bankers made a return to the continental competition after finishing second at the play-offs.

“We are delighted to have Munala back at KCB.

“We are hoping to tap his expertise, style, and philosophy in volleyball to take the team to the next level in local, regional and continental competitions”, said the team’s patron Judith Sidi Odhiambo.