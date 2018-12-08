Rugby: Strathmore out to upset high-flying Kabras

Struggling Strathmore Leos will be hoping to get off the mark when they host high-flying Kabras Sugar in a Kenya Cup round four match in Madaraka today.

Winless after the first three games of the season, the university side is languishing at the bottom of the 12-team standings with two points, 13 adrift the sugar millers, whom they face this evening.

“Kabras are playing a very different system from the other teams. We need to be competitive for the entire 80 minutes and utilize our chances,” Strathmore coach John Mbai told Standard Sports.

It will be a daunting task for Mbai’s charges as they come up against a Kabras side that is on a good run of form, having claimed maximum points in all their matches thus far.

“They (Kabras) may have some foreign players in the team but I think the application of the basics and decision making will count a lot,” Mbai said.

Elsewhere, Kenya Harlequin welcomes defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), seeking to inflict a second loss to the Curtis Olago-coached team.

Both sides head to the tie on the back of convincing wins last weekend. While the Bankers saw off Mwamba 33-13 at the KCB Sports Club, Quins were 35-15 winners over Homeboyz.

Quins are unbeaten at their Ngong Road backyard this season and according to head coach Charles Cardovillis, the record should give them an edge in the match scheduled for 4pm.

“It will be a good battle,an opportunity to test ourselves against the defending champions. We are playing at home and we’ll try to make it as difficult as possible for them as we look to bag the win,” Cardovillis said.

