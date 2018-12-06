Gor squeeze through as Sharks book a date with Asante Kotok

Gor Mahia FC's Ernest Wendo drible ball against Nyasa Bullets of Malawi during CAF Champions League at Kasarani Stadium on Nov 28, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch was the hero as the club squeezed through to the first round of the CAF Champions League after edging out Nyasa Big Bullets 4-3 on post-match penalties, at Kamuzu Stadium, in Blantyre, Malawi yesterday.

It was a great start for new K’ogalo coach Hassan Oktay despite his assistant Zedekiah Otieno being sent off for protesting a penalty.

Kariobangi Sharks also sailed through to the first round of the CAF Confederations Cup on a 9-1 aggregate after beating Djibouti’s Arta Solar 3-0, in yesterday’s away reverse fixture.

Sharks will now clash with Ghanain giants Asante Kotoko in the second round the second round of the competition either on December 14 or 15.

The West Africans were given a bye into the next round following the cancellation of their tie against representatives from Cameroon by Caf.

This was after the Cameroonian Federation had failed to nominate their national representatives for the tournament on time.

The William Muluya’s men went to Djibouti carrying a huge advantage after thrashing their visitors 6-1 in the first leg at Kasarani Stadium, last Tuesday.

Ugandan import George Abege gave Sharks the lead on the half hour mark when he latched on Sydney Lokale’s pass before Vincent Wasambo and Duke Abuya scored a goal each to seal an emphatic victory for the domestic cup winners.

Oluoch, who has been heavily vilified by the fans for a less than satisfactory performance in the recent past saved two crucial penalties to earn the record Kenyan champions a ticket to the first round. Gor Mahia will play the winner of the match between USM deLoum from Cameroon and Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the next round.

First the former Tusker shot-stopper denied Chiukepo Msowoya in the 85th minute going the right way to stop his spot kick from a soft penalty awarded to the home team late in the match.

Then he stopped Miracle Gabeya’s post-match penalty, putting Gor Mahia firmly in charge.

The home team had scored in the 55th minute through Chiukepo Msowoya to put his side level as they had lost 1-0 in the first leg last week in Nairobi.

Coming into yesterday’s match the home team looked the more motivated side after the club had pledged to give each player Sh1million if they edge out K’ogalo. However, despite being urged on by a huge crowd, it was Gor Mahia who looked the better side forcing an early corner.