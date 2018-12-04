Tusker’s Matano feted with best coach award

By Clement Wekulo:

Tusker fc coach Robert Matano with his Fidelity coach of the month award at Ruaraka grounds. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Tusker tactician Robert Matano was yesterday feted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya as the Kenyan Premier League coach of the month for September/October.

The ‘Lion’, as he is popularly known saw off competition from his Kariobangi Sharks counterpart William Muluya to clinch the gong.

Speaking after receiving the award at the Ruaraka Sports Club, the tactician labelled the recognition as a timely boost ahead of the 2018/19 domestic campaign which gets underway on Saturday.

“I did not know that I would get this award but it makes me very happy. It may have delayed but it sure is a timely booster as we go into the new season,” Matano said.

“I’m grateful to my players who worked hard for me to get this gong and I want to urge them to work harder and pick the players’ award as the season begins.”

Matano led Tusker to an unbeaten run between September and October.

During the period they beat AFC Leopards,Gor Mahia, Nzoia Sugar and Thika United.