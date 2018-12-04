Tusker’s Matano feted with best coach award
Tusker tactician Robert Matano was yesterday feted by the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya as the Kenyan Premier League coach of the month for September/October.
The ‘Lion’, as he is popularly known saw off competition from his Kariobangi Sharks counterpart William Muluya to clinch the gong.
Speaking after receiving the award at the Ruaraka Sports Club, the tactician labelled the recognition as a timely boost ahead of the 2018/19 domestic campaign which gets underway on Saturday.
“I did not know that I would get this award but it makes me very happy. It may have delayed but it sure is a timely booster as we go into the new season,” Matano said.
“I’m grateful to my players who worked hard for me to get this gong and I want to urge them to work harder and pick the players’ award as the season begins.”
Matano led Tusker to an unbeaten run between September and October.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
During the period they beat AFC Leopards,Gor Mahia, Nzoia Sugar and Thika United.
LATEST STORIES
Why is Pipeline leaking?
Nairobi to host youth deaf athletics championships
Why AK seminar is crucial for active athletes
Manchester City beat United 3-1 in thrilling Premier League match
Will IAAF once again deny Kenyans Athlete of the Year crown?
- Disappointing show for Shujaa in DubaiRugby 2 days ago
- Edith Wisa reveals her admiration for KipchogeVolleyball and Handball 2 days ago
- Will IAAF once again deny Kenyans Athlete of the Year crown?Athletics 2 days ago
- China half marathon: Chaos as 258 runners caught cheating during Shenzhen Half Marathon Athletics 2 days ago
- New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay jets in NairobiFootball 2 days ago
- Boxing: Wilder draws with Fury to retain WBC heavyweight titleBoxing 2 days ago
- Chelsea beat Fulham 2-0 with goals from Pedro and Loftus-CheekFootball 2 days ago