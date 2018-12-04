Arsenal squad vs Manchester United revealed ahead of Premier League clash
Mesut Ozil looks set to miss Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford vs Manchester United.
The German playmaker did not train on Monday with the first team due to his ongoing back problem, which has kept him out of the last two matches.
The Gunners thrived without him vs Tottenham and Emery is unlikely to draft him back into the XI even if he is passed fit.
Granit Xhaka is suspended after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season in the 4-2 win over Spurs.
Whilst Nacho Monreal (hamstring), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) all remain sidelined.
Emery is aware the side's result up against Jose Mourinho's struggling Red Devils will determine where they are at this point.
"It will be a very big challenge for us on Wednesday and it will confirm our good moment, or whether we need more," said Emery.
"It is very difficult to win there because they are a very big team with big players and have a big atmosphere pushing them, but it is an exciting match and my motivation is very big."
Provisional squad
Leno, Cech, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah.
