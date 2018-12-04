Arsenal squad vs Manchester United revealed ahead of Premier League clash

By Mirror: Tuesday, December 4th 2018 at 21:43 GMT +3 | Football
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mesut Ozil looks set to miss Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford vs Manchester United.

The German playmaker did not train on Monday with the first team due to his ongoing back problem, which has kept him out of the last two matches.

The Gunners thrived without him vs Tottenham and Emery is unlikely to draft him back into the XI even if he is passed fit.

Granit Xhaka is suspended after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season in the 4-2 win over Spurs.

Whilst Nacho Monreal (hamstring), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Emery is aware the side's result up against Jose Mourinho's struggling Red Devils will determine where they are at this point.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

"It will be a very big challenge for us on Wednesday and it will confirm our good moment, or whether we need more," said Emery.

"It is very difficult to win there because they are a very big team with big players and have a big atmosphere pushing them, but it is an exciting match and my motivation is very big."

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Provisional squad

Leno, Cech, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Papastathopoulos, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah.

 

Related Topics: Mesut Ozil Arsenal Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Arsenal squad for Manchester United clash revealed
Arsenal squad for Manchester United clash revealed
Football 44 minutes ago
Barcelona star ruled out for six weeks
Barcelona star ruled out for six weeks
Football 2 hours ago
Mourinho: Manchester United need 'miracle' to finish in top four
Mourinho: Manchester United need 'miracle' to finish in top four
Football 3 hours ago
POPULAR HEADLINES
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Heartbroken Aubameyang finally responds to racist abuse after banana was thrown at him
Football 10 hours ago
Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance
Modric wins 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaks Messi-Ronaldo dominance
Football 12 hours ago
Mourinho: Manchester United need 'miracle' to finish in top four
Mourinho: Manchester United need 'miracle' to finish in top four
Football 3 hours ago
MORE POPULAR HEADLINES