How Pogba responded to Mourinho after calling him a virus in front of Man United players

77 Tuesday, December 4th 2018 at 14:44 GMT +3 | Tuesday, December 4th 2018 at 14:44 GMT +3 | Sports By Mirror:

Pogba received a dressing down from Mourinho after the 2-2 draw with Southampton

Paul Pogba responded to Jose Mourinho's criticism following Manchester United's clash with Southampton by complaining he had no one to pass to, it has been claimed.

Incredible reports emerged on Sunday that the Red Devils boss had called the £90million midfielder "a virus" in front of his team-mates following their 2-2 draw with the south coast club.

A source close to the dressing room, told the Daily Record Mourinho said the following to Pogba : "You don't play. You don't respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good honest people around you."

Now, further details including how Pogba responded have emerged.

According to The Times , the Frenchman told Mourinho he had no one to pass to because the manager's tactics do not allow his team-mates to move freely around him.

The report adds that Pogba delivered his comeback in a calm manner and that the exchange was not heated.

Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.

United's draw with Southampton has left Mourinho under mountains of pressure.

The Portuguese is now the favourite as the next Premier League boss to be sacked.

Following Saturday's stalemate, he was asked why United struggled against the Saints: "I think because we lost so many balls in midfield," Mourinho said. "We lost so many balls in the last third it was difficult to have that continuity.

"I think that was the only reason. What we did so well in the last 15-20 minutes of the first half was to connect with the attacking players by transporting the ball, leaving the ball in the right moment, the right choice of pass, playing simple, accelerating the game."