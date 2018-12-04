Left Foot League: Tradewinds Aviation are Mombasa champs
Tradewinds Aviation Services awarded in Mombasa League
Tradewinds Aviation Services were crowned champions of the Mombasa edition of the Left Foot League over the weekend.
Maersk Group finished second and Sea Bulk Limited third after Texas Alarms Kenya lost 5-4 to Total Kenya to miss out on the spot. During the award ceremony held at Burhani Sports Club in Mombasa, Juma Chidzugwe of Maersk Group and Richard Mkanyi of Texas Alarms Kenya were named the Most Valuable Players of season two.
Tradewinds Aviation Services dominated the awards with Abubaker Baraka winning the Golden boot after notching 21 goals. Jeff Bernet was named the best goalkeeper. The best defender’s trophy went to Victor Amatta of Maersk Group while Omar Abdullahi of Sea Bulk was named the most experienced player.
Meanwhile, in the Nairobi corporate league, Cosmos Limited roared to a 2-0 win over Safaricom. Toyota Kenya put six goals past NIC Bank while ICJ Kenya lost 2-1 to HHM.
Disciples FC won 2-0 against Ping Limited as MP Shah beat Kingsway Tyres 1-0. Saad Advocates won 2-1 against All Saints FC while Toyota Kenya won 2-0 against Bethel B.
