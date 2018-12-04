Rugby: Oilers coach attributes weekend loss to indiscipline

By Clement Wekulo:

Menengai Oilers players in action against KCB in a Kenya Cup match at RFUEA grounds on November 17. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Menengai Oilers head coach Gibson Weru lamented over indiscipline after seeing his charges go down to Nondescripts in a Kenya Cup round three match at the Impala Club over the weekend.

The 28-8 result saw the newly promoted club slump to their second defeat of the campaign, having lost 27-5 to Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in their opener.

"The line-outs didn't work for us and this made us lose possession. Our defence was good but our discipline let us down because we conceded a lot of penalties," Weru told The Standard Sports.

As a result, the Nakuru-based club dropped to ninth on the standings, two places above the relegation zone.

"The few times we got possession, we opted to kick and our opponents kept on attacking us. They (Nondies) played well and I believe they deserved to win," said Weru.

For Nondies coach Willis Ojal, their magical run is a reward for the hard work they put in during the pre-season.

"The pre-season is what built the foundation for us. We just looked at the things we have been doing wrong and tried to work on them. We always strive to play our way and not look at what our opponents are doing," Ojal said.

Nondies, alongside former champions Impala Saracens and Kabras Sugar, are the only unbeaten teams this season.

Elsewhere, Kenya Harlequin returned to winning ways with a clinical 35-15 annihilation of Enterprise Cup champions Homeboyz at the RFUEA grounds.

"We played much better today especially in the first half. The boys executed and we actually did what we intended to do," Quins coach Charles Cardovillis said.

It was a perfect response from Cardovillis' charges who had surprisingly fallen to Oilers on match day two.

"Still concerned about the second half. The substitutes didn't give us the impetus we needed but we take the win and build from there," Cardovillis said.

Strathmore Leos' woes persisted as the students lost their third match.