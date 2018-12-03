Investigation launched after insults are hurled at lesbian, gay football fans

77 Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 15:10 GMT +3 | Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 15:10 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

Huddersfield Town LGBT supporters group, Proud Terriers, claim abuse was directed at Brighton fans during Saturday's match Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Huddersfield Town are investigating reports of homophobic chanting following their 2-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Saturday.

The abuse was directed at Brighton's travelling fans who has one of the largest LGBT communities in the country.

If the allegations are proven true, Huddersfield said it will ban the fans.

"The club is aware of reports of homophobic abuse at yesterday’s (Sunday) game against Brighton," a Huddersfield statement read.

"This is not something that Huddersfield Town will allow or accept. It is totally abhorrent and an affront to the overwhelming majority of the club's fantastic supporters.

"Officials at the club will do all they can to identify any individuals involved, who will face banning orders if proven.

"Huddersfield Town is extremely proud of its reputation as an inclusive club and the behaviour of a few individuals will not be allowed to tarnish this."