Uhuru congratulates Harambee Stars for qualifying for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

77 Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3 | Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3 | Football By Game Yetu:

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Harambee Stars for qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He assured them of support saying the government will provide them with the necessary resources to ensure they are well prepared.

“Congratulations #HarambeeStars???????? for qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. I assure you of my support and that of the Government to facilitate and provide you with the necessary resources to ensure you are well prepared for the task ahead. Hongera! #AFCON2019,” he wrote on Twitter.

This is after Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Friday the team’s qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The executive committee of CAF meeting in Ghana on Friday announced that Sierra Leone have been banned from the tournament effectively handing Stars a place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time in 15 years.

Kenya beat Ethiopia 3-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations Cup Group F qualifier on Sunday to move closer to a place in next year’s finals in Cameroon. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The venue of the tournament is not yet known after Cameroon were stripped of the hosting rights at the same meeting on Friday.

Following the decision of CAF to suspend Sierra Leone, Kenya leads group ‘F’ with seven points and are followed by Ghana who have six points. Ethiopia are bottom of the group with a single point meaning Ghana and Kenya are at least assured of the top two places.

Kenya had lost the opening match of the qualifiers to Sierra Leone 2-1 away and it is a result that has now come back to favour them after the West African country was suspended.

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia on Saturday confirmed Sh50million which was promised by Deputy President William Ruto one month ago will be given to the team.