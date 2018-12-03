Masinde Muliro on fire as Bulls thump Kitale

77 Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Monday, December 3rd 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3 | Rugby By Washington Onyango:

Felix Wamocho (with ball) of Masinde Muliro University tussles for the ball against Menengai Oliers in a past sevens circuit. [Washington Onyango/Standard]

MMUST RFC back to winning ways as Kisumu falls at Gusii Stadium

Masinde Muliro on fire as Western Bulls thump Kitale

New signing Okwemba and Kenya 7s international Mmasi inspire students to first win of the KRU Championship.

Former Kakamega High School rugby player Ejakait Okwemba inspired Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology RFC to their first win of the 2019 KRU Championship season in a hard fought 17-10 win over University of Eldoret at Kakamega show ground.

The win this weekend pushed the Kakamega-based students to seventh in the championship after a disappointing start to the season.

The early kick-off game started on a low with the Trojans standing tall and troubling the MMUST defence while keeping their attacks at bay in the opening 40 minutes.

To get the latest soccer news, text 'SPORTS' to 22840.

However, ten minutes into the second half, Felix Wamocho opened the scoring for Masinde Muliro with a touch down, but Timothy Mmasi missed the conversion.

The visitors trimmed the gap with a penalty by Sirniel Luvutze before MMUST’s second try was dotted by centre Timothy Mmasi who again missed to convert leaving the scores at 10-3.

It was then that Ejakait Okwemba, who was making his debut scored his first try in a MMUST shirt with Kenya 7s international Mmasi rectifying his first and second misses with a brilliant conversion to extend their lead to 17-3.

A late fight back try by Anthony Omondi was not enough for the visitors as the Eldoret-based students registered their third straight loss in the championship.

Bulls on rampage

In the Bull Ring, Western Bulls registered their third straight win with a bonus 24-10 win over Kitale to remain top of the standings alongside Catholic Monks and USIU, who also won their matches.

Substitute Miller Oroto bagged two tries alongside winger Byrum Mukhonyi and Willis Mwinamo to ensure the Bulls kept a hundred percent win record in their campaign.

Catholic Monks moved to second after beating visiting Ngong RFC 16-6 with USIU Martials handing hosts Mombasa RFC a 21-17 loss.

Elsewhere, Kisii RFC staged an electric comeback to inflict a first loss to the in-form Kisumu RFC in a thrilling 22-19 win at the Gusii Stadium.

Kisii RFC, who lost to Western Bulls last weekend, were first to cross the try line with Rodgers Gworo and Alvin Marube ensuring Kisii led 12-6 by half time.

A second half onslaught by the lakeside team that saw them lead 19-12 was not enough as Frank Momanyi and Isaac Wafula’s late tries cancelled Kisumu’s two tries and penalty to win 22-19.

Kisii head coach Erick Bosire said patience really paid in their most important win in their journey seeking Kenya Cup promotion.

“We were patient to the end. They had most of the possession in the second half but we opted to wait and take our chances,” Bosire said.