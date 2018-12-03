Tirop and Kipkorir win Ziwa Farmers race

By Peter Odhiambo:

Agnes Jebet Tirop and Nicholas Kipkorir won the Ziwa cross country Eldoret.

Former World Cross Country Champion Agnes Jebet Tirop and former Africa junior cross country champion Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli were the 10km champions in the 4th edition of Ziwa Farmers’ Road Race held at Ziwa grounds in Eldoret on Saturday. Tirop shrugged off stiff challenge from Beijing marathon champion Valary Jemeli and Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacy Ndiwa.

Tirop became the first athlete to defend Ziwa Farmers’ title locking 31:17.90 ahead of Jepchirchir (31:30.55) and Jemeli (31:42.08).

“This win did not come on a silver platter because a I faced worthy competitors. The race tested me physically,” said Tirop.

The 2016 Africa Cross Country junior champion Kimeli won the men’s title ahead of former world junior 1,500m bronze medalist Titus Kipruto and Albert Kangogo.

Kimeli timed 28:20.4 as Kipruto, who won 2014 world junior 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist was second in 28:23.4 and Kangogo returned 28:32.3.

Lawrence Tanui the founder of the Ziwa road race said the race was introduced to educate farmers on how to improve in farming.