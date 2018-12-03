Tirop and Kipkorir win Ziwa Farmers race
Agnes Jebet Tirop and Nicholas Kipkorir won the Ziwa cross country Eldoret.
Former World Cross Country Champion Agnes Jebet Tirop and former Africa junior cross country champion Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli were the 10km champions in the 4th edition of Ziwa Farmers’ Road Race held at Ziwa grounds in Eldoret on Saturday. Tirop shrugged off stiff challenge from Beijing marathon champion Valary Jemeli and Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medalist Stacy Ndiwa.
Tirop became the first athlete to defend Ziwa Farmers’ title locking 31:17.90 ahead of Jepchirchir (31:30.55) and Jemeli (31:42.08).
“This win did not come on a silver platter because a I faced worthy competitors. The race tested me physically,” said Tirop.
The 2016 Africa Cross Country junior champion Kimeli won the men’s title ahead of former world junior 1,500m bronze medalist Titus Kipruto and Albert Kangogo.
Get the latest sports news updates. Subscribe to our SMS sports service by texting 'SPORTS' to 22840.
Kimeli timed 28:20.4 as Kipruto, who won 2014 world junior 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist was second in 28:23.4 and Kangogo returned 28:32.3.
Lawrence Tanui the founder of the Ziwa road race said the race was introduced to educate farmers on how to improve in farming.
LATEST STORIES
Tottenham fan arrested after throwing banana at Arsenal's Aubameyang
Sports broadcast: StarTimes to broadcast Ballon d’Or tomorrow
Mourinho calls Pogba a virus in front of Man United players
Will IAAF once again deny Kenyans Athlete of the Year crown?
- New Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay jets in NairobiFootball 15 hours ago
- Tottenham fan arrested after throwing banana at Arsenal's Aubameyang Football 3 hours ago
- View the latest EPL table after Arsenal beat Tottenham 4-2Football 8 hours ago
- How Liverpool’s Henderson helped Mourinho escape banFootball 1 month ago
- Eliud Kipchoge named UN Person of the YearAthletics 1 month ago
- Messi pictured for first time since breaking arm [Photos]Football 1 month ago
- How FC Barcelona is damaging 'integrity and equality' of Spanish game – Real MadridFootball 1 month ago