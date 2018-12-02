Disappointing show for Shujaa in Dubai

Vatemo Ravouvou of Fiji (R) is tackled by two Kenyans during the Men's Sevens World Rugby Dubai Series match Fiji vs Kenya on November 30, 2018 in Dubai. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP)

Lionesses also had no bite as they lost all matches.

Kenya’s national Sevens teams, Shujaa and Lionesses put up a dismal show at the Dubai leg of the World Sevens Series this weekend, finishing last in the men’s and women’s competitions respectively.

Having paraded a new-look squad from last season, the men’s side lost all their matches, picking one point while the women’s team also had a similar fate.

Shujaa, who won the 2016 Singapore Sevens thus failed to replicate last season’s performance in Dubai where they chalked up 10 points after reaching the cup quarter finals.

Under the tutelage of newly appointed coach Paul Murunga, Kenya conceded 151 points while scoring 81 over two days.

The statistic summing up perhaps the team’s worst start to a season in recent years.

Having gone down to Scotland and France, a 43-17 drubbing by last season series runners-up Fiji confirmed Kenya’s relegation to the Challenge Trophy quarter-finals where they lost 26-19 to Spain.

The side would then crash out of the tournament after blowing an early 5-0 lead to slump to a 26-19 defeat at the hands of newly promoted Japan in the 13th place semi-finals.

Against the Japanese, Kenya scored through three tries and two conversions against Japan’s four tries and three conversions.

Shujaa got their tries courtesy of a Leonard Mugaisi double while Dennis Ombachi also got himself on the scoresheet.

Lionesses, meanwhile, also lost all their matches to finish last in the women’s showpiece.

Prior to their participation at the tournament, head coach Kevin Wambua had candidly admitted their opponents were superior.

This was evident as Wambua’s charges, who graced the event as an invited side, soaked in a combined 123 points on their way to a 12th place finish.

After suffering four successive losses to New Zealand, Ireland, Russia and Spain, Lionesses’ fate was sealed when they went down 19-5 to Fiji in the 11th place play-off yesterday.

In the five matches they played, the Kenyan ladies scored only five tries, two of them coming in the 27-12 loss to Ireland in the preliminaries.